Laboratory Materials quiz #2 Flashcards

What glassware should be used to add the sodium hydroxide into the hydrochloric acid solution? A burette is typically used to add sodium hydroxide to hydrochloric acid during titration.

How will you dispose of CuSO4 at the end of this experiment? Dispose of CuSO4 according to your laboratory's chemical waste disposal guidelines.

Why is it important to stopper the flask of NaOH? Select all that apply. Stoppering prevents contamination and absorption of CO2 from the air, which can affect concentration.

What is the primary purpose of the NaOH trap used in this experiment? The NaOH trap absorbs acidic gases or vapors to prevent their release into the laboratory.

When are the chemical-saturated disks placed on the plate? Chemical-saturated disks are placed on the plate after the medium is prepared and cooled.

Which one of these sentences is appropriate for a formal lab report in CHM113 lab? The solution was titrated until the endpoint was reached.