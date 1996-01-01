Laboratory Materials quiz #2 Flashcards
Laboratory Materials quiz #2
What glassware should be used to add the sodium hydroxide into the hydrochloric acid solution?
A burette is typically used to add sodium hydroxide to hydrochloric acid during titration.How will you dispose of CuSO4 at the end of this experiment?
Dispose of CuSO4 according to your laboratory's chemical waste disposal guidelines.Why is it important to stopper the flask of NaOH? Select all that apply.
Stoppering prevents contamination and absorption of CO2 from the air, which can affect concentration.What is the primary purpose of the NaOH trap used in this experiment?
The NaOH trap absorbs acidic gases or vapors to prevent their release into the laboratory.When are the chemical-saturated disks placed on the plate?
Chemical-saturated disks are placed on the plate after the medium is prepared and cooled.Which one of these sentences is appropriate for a formal lab report in CHM113 lab?
The solution was titrated until the endpoint was reached.Which ports on the multimeter should you use if you want to measure the resistance of a component?
Use the COM (common) and Ω (ohm) ports to measure resistance.What type of hazards do the standard pictograms represent?
Standard pictograms represent chemical, physical, and health hazards.Which tool could be used to measure the mass of a package being mailed?
A balance or scale can be used to measure the mass of a package.What type of gloves protects your hands from hazardous chemicals?
Nitrile or neoprene gloves protect hands from hazardous chemicals.What is the safest solution to protect yourself from chemical hazards in the work environment?
Wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is the safest solution.How should chemicals be stored?
Chemicals should be stored in labeled containers, segregated by compatibility, and in a secure area.Which of the following is required when attaching a gauge set to check system pressures?
Wear appropriate PPE and ensure connections are secure before attaching a gauge set.What is the correct practice for minimizing exposure during a hazardous chemical spill?
Evacuate the area, notify authorities, and use spill kits and PPE to clean up.Which feature is most important for a chemical storage area?
Proper ventilation and secure, labeled storage are most important for a chemical storage area.When should you wear PPE to protect yourself from chemical hazards?
Wear PPE whenever handling chemicals or working in the laboratory.Which of the following is the best method to sterilize heat-labile solutions?
Filtration is the best method to sterilize heat-labile solutions.Which of the following is a suggested tip for chemical hazards?
Always read labels and wear appropriate PPE when handling chemicals.Which of the items shown here will protect you from a chemical burn? Select all that apply.
Lab coats, gloves, and safety goggles protect against chemical burns.When should you first refer to a chemical's label?
Refer to a chemical's label before using or handling the chemical.Which lab equipment tool would you use to measure approximately 50 mL of salt water?
A graduated cylinder is used to measure approximately 50 mL of salt water.Before mixing two chemicals, what should you do?
Read the labels and safety data sheets, and wear appropriate PPE before mixing chemicals.Do you need to notify the teacher if you spill only a small amount of chemical on your skin?
Yes, notify the teacher immediately if any chemical contacts your skin.Why is it advisable to wear long sleeves when students work in a chemistry lab?
Long sleeves protect your skin from chemical splashes and burns.Which of the following is a general precaution to take when preparing to work with a chemical?
Wear PPE and read the chemical's label and SDS before use.Which of the following should you be sure to do when mixing chemicals?
Add chemicals slowly and carefully, and follow safety protocols.What is the first thing you should do in the lab?
Read all instructions and safety information before beginning any experiment.In which situation is it most important that long hair be tied back in the laboratory?
Long hair should be tied back when working near open flames or hazardous chemicals.Which of the following agencies requires strict labeling on chemicals by the manufacturer?
OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requires strict labeling on chemicals.Why is it advisable to use tongs when taking a beaker off a laboratory burner?
Tongs protect your hands from burns when handling hot glassware.How should polycarboxylate cement appear when mixed correctly?
Polycarboxylate cement should appear smooth and homogeneous when mixed correctly.When you are done using most glassware in the lab, what should you do?
Clean the glassware and return it to its designated storage area.Which two sentences contain examples of responsible lab safety behavior?
Wearing safety goggles at all times and cleaning up spills immediately are examples of responsible lab safety behavior.What type of gloves are recommended by OSHA because they provide more protection from chemicals?
Nitrile gloves are recommended by OSHA for chemical protection.Emily spills concentrated sodium hydroxide solution on her lab bench. What should she do first?
She should notify the instructor and use appropriate spill cleanup procedures.Which is the best practice recommended in the safety video to mix an acid or a base with a solvent?
Always add acid or base to water, not the reverse, to prevent splashing.Which of the following can you store on open shelves in the laboratory?
Non-hazardous glassware and equipment can be stored on open shelves.What is the word to remember when pouring chemicals?
The word to remember is 'slowly' to prevent spills and splashes.Why is it important to close the container of sodium borohydride after use?
Closing the container prevents moisture absorption and degradation of sodium borohydride.What is another name for a colorimeter?
A spectrophotometer is another name for a colorimeter.