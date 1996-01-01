Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Laboratory Materials quiz #2 Flashcards

Laboratory Materials quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What glassware should be used to add the sodium hydroxide into the hydrochloric acid solution?
    A burette is typically used to add sodium hydroxide to hydrochloric acid during titration.
  • How will you dispose of CuSO4 at the end of this experiment?
    Dispose of CuSO4 according to your laboratory's chemical waste disposal guidelines.
  • Why is it important to stopper the flask of NaOH? Select all that apply.
    Stoppering prevents contamination and absorption of CO2 from the air, which can affect concentration.
  • What is the primary purpose of the NaOH trap used in this experiment?
    The NaOH trap absorbs acidic gases or vapors to prevent their release into the laboratory.
  • When are the chemical-saturated disks placed on the plate?
    Chemical-saturated disks are placed on the plate after the medium is prepared and cooled.
  • Which one of these sentences is appropriate for a formal lab report in CHM113 lab?
    The solution was titrated until the endpoint was reached.
  • Which ports on the multimeter should you use if you want to measure the resistance of a component?
    Use the COM (common) and Ω (ohm) ports to measure resistance.
  • What type of hazards do the standard pictograms represent?
    Standard pictograms represent chemical, physical, and health hazards.
  • Which tool could be used to measure the mass of a package being mailed?
    A balance or scale can be used to measure the mass of a package.
  • What type of gloves protects your hands from hazardous chemicals?
    Nitrile or neoprene gloves protect hands from hazardous chemicals.
  • What is the safest solution to protect yourself from chemical hazards in the work environment?
    Wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is the safest solution.
  • How should chemicals be stored?
    Chemicals should be stored in labeled containers, segregated by compatibility, and in a secure area.
  • Which of the following is required when attaching a gauge set to check system pressures?
    Wear appropriate PPE and ensure connections are secure before attaching a gauge set.
  • What is the correct practice for minimizing exposure during a hazardous chemical spill?
    Evacuate the area, notify authorities, and use spill kits and PPE to clean up.
  • Which feature is most important for a chemical storage area?
    Proper ventilation and secure, labeled storage are most important for a chemical storage area.
  • When should you wear PPE to protect yourself from chemical hazards?
    Wear PPE whenever handling chemicals or working in the laboratory.
  • Which of the following is the best method to sterilize heat-labile solutions?
    Filtration is the best method to sterilize heat-labile solutions.
  • Which of the following is a suggested tip for chemical hazards?
    Always read labels and wear appropriate PPE when handling chemicals.
  • Which of the items shown here will protect you from a chemical burn? Select all that apply.
    Lab coats, gloves, and safety goggles protect against chemical burns.
  • When should you first refer to a chemical's label?
    Refer to a chemical's label before using or handling the chemical.
  • Which lab equipment tool would you use to measure approximately 50 mL of salt water?
    A graduated cylinder is used to measure approximately 50 mL of salt water.
  • Before mixing two chemicals, what should you do?
    Read the labels and safety data sheets, and wear appropriate PPE before mixing chemicals.
  • Do you need to notify the teacher if you spill only a small amount of chemical on your skin?
    Yes, notify the teacher immediately if any chemical contacts your skin.
  • Why is it advisable to wear long sleeves when students work in a chemistry lab?
    Long sleeves protect your skin from chemical splashes and burns.
  • Which of the following is a general precaution to take when preparing to work with a chemical?
    Wear PPE and read the chemical's label and SDS before use.
  • Which of the following should you be sure to do when mixing chemicals?
    Add chemicals slowly and carefully, and follow safety protocols.
  • What is the first thing you should do in the lab?
    Read all instructions and safety information before beginning any experiment.
  • In which situation is it most important that long hair be tied back in the laboratory?
    Long hair should be tied back when working near open flames or hazardous chemicals.
  • Which of the following agencies requires strict labeling on chemicals by the manufacturer?
    OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requires strict labeling on chemicals.
  • Why is it advisable to use tongs when taking a beaker off a laboratory burner?
    Tongs protect your hands from burns when handling hot glassware.
  • How should polycarboxylate cement appear when mixed correctly?
    Polycarboxylate cement should appear smooth and homogeneous when mixed correctly.
  • When you are done using most glassware in the lab, what should you do?
    Clean the glassware and return it to its designated storage area.
  • Which two sentences contain examples of responsible lab safety behavior?
    Wearing safety goggles at all times and cleaning up spills immediately are examples of responsible lab safety behavior.
  • What type of gloves are recommended by OSHA because they provide more protection from chemicals?
    Nitrile gloves are recommended by OSHA for chemical protection.
  • Emily spills concentrated sodium hydroxide solution on her lab bench. What should she do first?
    She should notify the instructor and use appropriate spill cleanup procedures.
  • Which is the best practice recommended in the safety video to mix an acid or a base with a solvent?
    Always add acid or base to water, not the reverse, to prevent splashing.
  • Which of the following can you store on open shelves in the laboratory?
    Non-hazardous glassware and equipment can be stored on open shelves.
  • What is the word to remember when pouring chemicals?
    The word to remember is 'slowly' to prevent spills and splashes.
  • Why is it important to close the container of sodium borohydride after use?
    Closing the container prevents moisture absorption and degradation of sodium borohydride.
  • What is another name for a colorimeter?
    A spectrophotometer is another name for a colorimeter.