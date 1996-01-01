Laboratory Materials quiz #3 Flashcards
Laboratory Materials quiz #3
In which of the following situations would you use the fume hood pictured here?
Use a fume hood when working with volatile, toxic, or hazardous chemicals.Which is an appropriate ritual of renewal for all chemical services?
Regularly reviewing and updating safety procedures is an appropriate ritual of renewal.Which measuring tool should be used to measure the diameter of a soda can?
A caliper should be used to measure the diameter of a soda can.Which of the following will be found on a Safety Data Sheet (SDS)? (Select all that apply.)
Hazard information, handling instructions, and first aid measures are found on an SDS.Which of the following is necessary for use of chemical vapor sterilization?
Proper ventilation and compatible containers are necessary for chemical vapor sterilization.Which would be a common-sense practice in a lab environment?
Wearing PPE and following safety protocols are common-sense practices.What are four guidelines for properly storing chemicals?
Store chemicals in labeled containers, segregate by compatibility, keep in secure areas, and maintain proper ventilation.A meniscus must be considered when making which of the following measurements?
A meniscus must be considered when measuring liquid volume in a graduated cylinder.What is the purpose of processing a substance with a mortar and pestle?
A mortar and pestle are used to grind solids into fine powders for easier mixing or reaction.Which piece of lab equipment is used to measure the mass of a chemical sample?
A balance is used to measure the mass of a chemical sample.In an Erlenmeyer flask, what is its primary use?
An Erlenmeyer flask is primarily used for mixing and transferring solutions.Which of the following is the best estimate of the volume poured from the graduated cylinder?
The best estimate is the value read at the bottom of the meniscus at eye level.Which safety rule is most important when smelling the product of a chemical reaction?
Use the wafting technique to avoid direct inhalation of fumes.Which of the following is used to measure the large amounts of liquids necessary for reagents?
Beakers are used to measure and hold large amounts of liquids.What is the field of chemistry that best describes this laboratory?
Analytical chemistry best describes a laboratory focused on measurement and analysis.Approved eye protection devices are worn in the laboratory for what reason?
Eye protection is worn to prevent injury from chemical splashes and debris.___ accurately measure liquids.
Volumetric flasks and burettes accurately measure liquids.Return all unused chemicals to their original containers.
Unused chemicals should not be returned to original containers to avoid contamination.When gathering glassware and equipment for an experiment, you should
Inspect for cleanliness and damage before use.Determine when you should remove your goggles in the lab room.
Remove goggles only after all experiments are complete and the area is clean.After completing an experiment, all chemical wastes should be
Disposed of according to laboratory waste disposal guidelines.Using tongs to pick up broken glass is a good practice.
True; tongs protect your hands from cuts when handling broken glass.The best way to protect yourself from solvent hazards is to
Work in a well-ventilated area and wear appropriate PPE.If you drop or break glassware in lab, first
Away from yourself and others.For a classroom demonstration a chemistry teacher
Should follow all safety protocols and use appropriate PPE.When cleaning a buret, begin by coating the inside with
Use a small amount of the titrant solution to rinse and coat the inside.How should students prepare to use chemicals in the lab?
Read labels and SDS, wear PPE, and follow instructions.The HazCom requires all of the following to be included on chemical labels:
Product identifier, hazard pictograms, signal word, and precautionary statements.Select the Erlenmeyer flask.
The Erlenmeyer flask has a conical body and narrow neck.A Safety Data Sheet (SDS) provides even more information on chemicals than a label.
True; an SDS provides detailed safety and handling information.A graduated cylinder is used to measure the volume of a
Liquid.What is the proper way to hold glassware when serving?
Hold glassware securely with both hands and avoid tilting.Which piece of lab equipment measures the volume of a liquid?
A graduated cylinder measures the volume of a liquid.The location you use for mixing chemicals must be
Well-ventilated and equipped with safety equipment.When using the tare function on a balance, start by
Placing the empty container on the balance and pressing the tare button.A tool used to measure the mass of an object or substance
A balance is used to measure mass.In a conductivity apparatus, like the one above, you should never touch the while the power is on.
Never touch the electrodes while the power is on.