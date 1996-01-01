Laboratory Materials quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

In which of the following situations would you use the fume hood pictured here? Use a fume hood when working with volatile, toxic, or hazardous chemicals.

Which is an appropriate ritual of renewal for all chemical services? Regularly reviewing and updating safety procedures is an appropriate ritual of renewal.

Which measuring tool should be used to measure the diameter of a soda can? A caliper should be used to measure the diameter of a soda can.

Which of the following will be found on a Safety Data Sheet (SDS)? (Select all that apply.) Hazard information, handling instructions, and first aid measures are found on an SDS.

Which of the following is necessary for use of chemical vapor sterilization? Proper ventilation and compatible containers are necessary for chemical vapor sterilization.

Which would be a common-sense practice in a lab environment? Wearing PPE and following safety protocols are common-sense practices.