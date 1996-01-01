Laboratory Materials quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Laboratory aprons should be worn during all lab activities. True; aprons protect clothing and skin from chemical spills.

Which procedure cannot be performed on a hot plate, requiring a Bunsen burner instead? Procedures requiring very high temperatures, such as heating a crucible, require a Bunsen burner.

According to the video, why should a used chemical container never be refilled? To avoid contamination and ensure chemical purity.

When cleaning a buret begin by coating the inside with Rinse with the titrant solution to coat the inside.

Placing the proper chemicals/liquids in proper containers is one way to Prevent contamination and ensure safety.

Identify the best support for a separatory funnel. A ring stand with a clamp is the best support for a separatory funnel.