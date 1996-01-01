Laboratory Materials quiz #4 Flashcards
Laboratory aprons should be worn during all lab activities.
True; aprons protect clothing and skin from chemical spills.Which procedure cannot be performed on a hot plate, requiring a Bunsen burner instead?
Procedures requiring very high temperatures, such as heating a crucible, require a Bunsen burner.According to the video, why should a used chemical container never be refilled?
To avoid contamination and ensure chemical purity.When cleaning a buret begin by coating the inside with
Rinse with the titrant solution to coat the inside.Placing the proper chemicals/liquids in proper containers is one way to
Prevent contamination and ensure safety.Identify the best support for a separatory funnel.
A ring stand with a clamp is the best support for a separatory funnel.What is the main difference between a spatula and a scoopula in laboratory use?
A spatula is used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids, while a scoopula is designed for transferring larger quantities.How does a vacuum flask enhance the filtration process when used with a Buchner funnel?
The vacuum flask creates suction that speeds up the movement of liquid through the filter paper, making filtration faster and more efficient.What is the purpose of folding filter paper before placing it in a funnel?
Folding filter paper creates a porous membrane that fits into the funnel, allowing for effective separation of liquid filtrate from solid residue.Why is it important to mix and invert a solution in a volumetric flask after dilution?
Mixing and inverting ensures the solution is thoroughly combined, resulting in a uniform concentration throughout the flask.