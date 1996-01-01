Skip to main content
Laboratory Materials quiz #4 Flashcards

Laboratory Materials quiz #4
  • Laboratory aprons should be worn during all lab activities.
    True; aprons protect clothing and skin from chemical spills.
  • Which procedure cannot be performed on a hot plate, requiring a Bunsen burner instead?
    Procedures requiring very high temperatures, such as heating a crucible, require a Bunsen burner.
  • According to the video, why should a used chemical container never be refilled?
    To avoid contamination and ensure chemical purity.
  • When cleaning a buret begin by coating the inside with
    Rinse with the titrant solution to coat the inside.
  • Placing the proper chemicals/liquids in proper containers is one way to
    Prevent contamination and ensure safety.
  • Identify the best support for a separatory funnel.
    A ring stand with a clamp is the best support for a separatory funnel.
  • What is the main difference between a spatula and a scoopula in laboratory use?
    A spatula is used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids, while a scoopula is designed for transferring larger quantities.
  • How does a vacuum flask enhance the filtration process when used with a Buchner funnel?
    The vacuum flask creates suction that speeds up the movement of liquid through the filter paper, making filtration faster and more efficient.
  • What is the purpose of folding filter paper before placing it in a funnel?
    Folding filter paper creates a porous membrane that fits into the funnel, allowing for effective separation of liquid filtrate from solid residue.
  • Why is it important to mix and invert a solution in a volumetric flask after dilution?
    Mixing and inverting ensures the solution is thoroughly combined, resulting in a uniform concentration throughout the flask.