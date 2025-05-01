What is lattice formation energy? Lattice formation energy is the change in energy when separated gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid. This process is exothermic, releasing energy.

Why is lattice formation energy considered exothermic? It is exothermic because energy is released when new bonds are formed between ions. The enthalpy change (ΔH) is negative.

What are the reactants and products in lattice formation energy? The reactants are gaseous ions, and the product is a mole of an ionic solid. For example, Na⁺(g) and Cl⁻(g) combine to form NaCl(s).

What is lattice dissociation energy? Lattice dissociation energy is the change in energy when an ionic solid is broken into its gaseous ions. This process is endothermic, absorbing energy.

Why is lattice dissociation energy considered endothermic? It is endothermic because energy is absorbed to break the bonds in the ionic solid. The enthalpy change (ΔH) is positive.

What happens to the sign of ΔH in lattice formation versus dissociation? ΔH is negative for lattice formation (exothermic) and positive for lattice dissociation (endothermic).