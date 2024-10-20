Law of Conservation of Mass definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Antoine Lavoisier A French chemist known as the father of modern chemistry who established the law of conservation of mass.

Conservation of Mass A principle stating that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.

Chemical Reaction A process where reactants are transformed into products without any loss of mass.

Reactants Substances present before a chemical reaction that are transformed into products.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction from reactants.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass.

Solution Chemistry A branch of chemistry focusing on the properties and behavior of solutions, guided by mass conservation.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation representing a chemical reaction with equal mass on both sides, reflecting mass conservation.

H2O The chemical formula for water, a product formed from hydrogen and oxygen in a reaction.

H2 The chemical formula for hydrogen, a reactant in the formation of water.