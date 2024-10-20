Skip to main content
Law of Conservation of Mass definitions Flashcards

Law of Conservation of Mass definitions
  • Antoine Lavoisier
    A French chemist known as the father of modern chemistry who established the law of conservation of mass.
  • Conservation of Mass
    A principle stating that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where reactants are transformed into products without any loss of mass.
  • Reactants
    Substances present before a chemical reaction that are transformed into products.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction from reactants.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass.
  • Solution Chemistry
    A branch of chemistry focusing on the properties and behavior of solutions, guided by mass conservation.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation representing a chemical reaction with equal mass on both sides, reflecting mass conservation.
  • H2O
    The chemical formula for water, a product formed from hydrogen and oxygen in a reaction.
  • H2
    The chemical formula for hydrogen, a reactant in the formation of water.
  • O2
    The chemical formula for oxygen, a reactant in the formation of water.