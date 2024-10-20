Law of Conservation of Mass quiz Flashcards

Which process removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis is the process that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Which statement is true for most chemical reactions?
In most chemical reactions, the mass of the reactants equals the mass of the products, according to the law of conservation of mass.
Which process removes carbon from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis removes carbon from the atmosphere by converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds.
What process removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis is the process that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Which of the following processes removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? A) Combustion B) Photosynthesis C) Respiration D) Decomposition
B) Photosynthesis
What process removes carbon from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis removes carbon from the atmosphere by converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds.
What is the only process that removes carbon from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis is the primary process that removes carbon from the atmosphere.
Which of the following does not cycle into the atmosphere? A) Nitrogen B) Phosphorus C) Carbon D) Oxygen
B) Phosphorus
Which of the following processes removes carbon from the atmosphere? A) Combustion B) Photosynthesis C) Respiration D) Decomposition
B) Photosynthesis
What process removes CO2 from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis is the process that removes CO2 from the atmosphere.
Which of these processes removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
A control group is important for which of the following reasons? A) It provides a baseline for comparison B) It ensures the experiment is valid C) It eliminates variables D) It guarantees accurate results
A) It provides a baseline for comparison
What is the goal of conservation?
The goal of conservation is to preserve natural resources and protect ecosystems.
Which of the following removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? A) Combustion B) Photosynthesis C) Respiration D) Decomposition
B) Photosynthesis
Which hypothesis is supported by the data?
The hypothesis that mass is conserved in chemical reactions is supported by data showing equal mass of reactants and products.
Why is it important to have a control group?
A control group is important because it provides a baseline to compare the effects of the experimental variable.
Which substance is not recycled but rather is lost from ecosystems?
Energy is not recycled but rather is lost from ecosystems, typically as heat.
What is the process called in which matter moves through an ecosystem?
The process in which matter moves through an ecosystem is called biogeochemical cycling.
Which statement best describes the variables in a controlled experiment?
In a controlled experiment, the independent variable is manipulated while the dependent variable is measured, and all other variables are kept constant.
What role do control groups play?
Control groups play the role of providing a standard for comparison to assess the effect of the experimental treatment.
Which of the following components is not recycled within an ecosystem? A) Water B) Carbon C) Energy D) Nitrogen
C) Energy
Which option describes a conclusion?
A conclusion is a statement that summarizes the results of an experiment and indicates whether the hypothesis was supported.
Which of the following processes returns carbon to the atmosphere? A) Photosynthesis B) Combustion C) Respiration D) Decomposition