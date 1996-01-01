Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What does the law of conservation of matter state? It states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction; it only changes form.

What does the law of conservation of mass state? The law states that mass is neither created nor destroyed during a chemical reaction; the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.

What was Antoine Lavoisier's contribution to the law of conservation of mass? Lavoisier established the law of conservation of mass, showing that mass is conserved in chemical reactions.

Which equation best represents the law of conservation of mass? A balanced chemical equation, such as H2 + O2 → H2O, where the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.

What happens to atoms during a chemical reaction? Atoms are rearranged to form new substances, but they are not created or destroyed.

What does the law of conservation of matter tell us? It tells us that the total amount of matter remains constant during physical and chemical changes.