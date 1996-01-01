Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #1 Flashcards
Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #1
What does the law of conservation of matter state?
It states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction; it only changes form.What does the law of conservation of mass state?
The law states that mass is neither created nor destroyed during a chemical reaction; the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.What was Antoine Lavoisier's contribution to the law of conservation of mass?
Lavoisier established the law of conservation of mass, showing that mass is conserved in chemical reactions.Which equation best represents the law of conservation of mass?
A balanced chemical equation, such as H2 + O2 → H2O, where the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.What happens to atoms during a chemical reaction?
It tells us that the total amount of matter remains constant during physical and chemical changes.What is the law that ensures that chemical reactions are balanced?
Atoms are rearranged into new combinations, but their total number remains unchanged.How does a balanced chemical equation satisfy the law of conservation of mass?
It shows equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, ensuring mass is conserved.Are the number of atoms before and after a chemical reaction the same? Why?
It is the principle that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.What is the equation for the law of conservation of mass?
They are rearranged into new substances, but their total number is conserved.How does the balanced equation relate to the law of conservation of matter?
A balanced equation reflects that the same number of each atom is present before and after the reaction.What does the law of conservation state?
The total mass remains unchanged; it is conserved.The law of conservation of mass is best described as which of the following statements?
They are rearranged to form products, but their total number is conserved.How do balanced chemical equations show the conservation of mass?
No, atoms are not created or destroyed; they are only rearranged.Which equation represents a conservation of atoms?
A balanced equation, such as 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, conserves atoms.Which equation represents conservation of atoms?
Any balanced chemical equation, like Mg + 2HCl → H2 + MgCl2.According to the law of conservation of matter, what happens during a chemical reaction?
The total mass remains constant throughout the reaction.What is the main principle behind the law of conservation of matter?
The mass of the reactants.How does the existence of atoms explain the conservation of matter?
The same atoms are present; they are just rearranged.Which of the following represent the law of conservation of mass?
Balanced chemical equations where total mass of reactants equals total mass of products.How do we show that matter is always conserved in a chemical reaction?
By writing and balancing chemical equations.Which chemical equation best represents the law of conservation of mass?
2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, with equal numbers of each atom on both sides.What does the law of conservation of charge state?
Charge is conserved in chemical reactions; the total charge before and after remains the same.According to the law of conservation of mass, what must be true in a chemical reaction?
The total mass and number of each type of atom.What was one of the tests that Lavoisier performed to prove the law of conservation of mass?
He measured the mass of reactants and products in a closed system to show they were equal.Which statement best describes the law of conservation of mass?
Mass is neither created nor destroyed in chemical reactions.What must always be true for a chemical reaction to occur?
The total mass and number of atoms must be conserved.Which of the following is true regarding the law of conservation of mass?
It applies to all chemical reactions; mass is always conserved.How can a student determine that a chemical reaction demonstrates the law of conservation of mass?
By measuring the mass before and after the reaction and confirming they are equal.