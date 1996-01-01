Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does the water and sugar solution support the law of conservation of mass? The total mass of water and sugar before mixing equals the mass of the solution after mixing.

How does a chemical reaction obey the law of conservation of matter? By rearranging atoms without creating or destroying them.

What happens to the mass of substances during a chemical reaction? The mass remains unchanged; it is conserved.

In a chemical reaction is mass able to be destroyed or reduced? No, mass is not destroyed or reduced; it is conserved.

In a chemical reaction can matter be created or destroyed? No, matter is not created or destroyed; it is only transformed.

What does it mean that matter is conserved in physical and chemical changes? The total amount of matter stays the same; it is not lost or gained.