Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #2 Flashcards

How does the water and sugar solution support the law of conservation of mass?
The total mass of water and sugar before mixing equals the mass of the solution after mixing.How does a chemical reaction obey the law of conservation of matter?
By rearranging atoms without creating or destroying them.What happens to the mass of substances during a chemical reaction?
No, mass is not destroyed or reduced; it is conserved.In a chemical reaction can matter be created or destroyed?
The total amount of matter stays the same; it is not lost or gained.Which types of changes observe the law of conservation of mass?
Yes, new substances are formed, but the total mass remains the same.What does the law of conservation of mass say?
Antoine Lavoisier.Which of the following is true regarding the atoms involved in a chemical reaction?
It tells us that the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.Which of the following gets conserved in chemical reactions? Check all that apply.
Any balanced equation, such as Mg + 2HCl → H2 + MgCl2.Which of the following is true for all chemical reactions?
Yes, atoms are conserved; they are just rearranged.In what year did French chemist Antoine Lavoisier describe the law of conservation of matter?
Mass and number of atoms.Does matter get destroyed in a fire?
Atoms cannot be destroyed.If matter is not being created or destroyed, what happens during a chemical reaction?
By a balanced chemical equation.Which quantity or quantities must always be the same on both sides of a chemical equation?
Balancing equations ensures mass is conserved.Why does the law of conservation of mass dictate that chemical equations be balanced?
New substances are formed, but mass is conserved.Which of the following states the law of conservation of mass?
It means the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.What mass of methane gas (CH4) is required in order to follow the law of conservation of mass?
Any balanced equation, such as CH4 + 2O2 → CO2 + 2H2O.Which of the following statements is true about what happens during a chemical reaction?
Matter is not created or destroyed, only transformed.What should the total mass of the jar and its contents be after the candle goes out?
By conducting experiments in closed systems and measuring mass before and after reactions.How does the law of conservation of mass apply to this reaction: Mg + 2HCl → H2 + MgCl2?
Mass and number of atoms.What will be the total mass of the bag and its contents after the reaction?
Mass is conserved.What happens to the mass of substances during a chemical change?
Mass and number of atoms are conserved.