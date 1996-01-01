Skip to main content
Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #3
  • Which is a statement of the law of conservation of mass?
    Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • What quantity remains unchanged in a chemical reaction?
    Total mass.
  • Which is true of mass during a chemical reaction?
    Mass is conserved.
  • Which best explains why conservation of mass should be studied in a closed system?
    To prevent loss or gain of matter from the surroundings, ensuring accurate measurement.
  • Which of the following statements best defines the law of conservation of mass?
    Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • All mass is conserved in a chemical reaction. What law does this represent?
    The law of conservation of mass.
  • What does the law of conservation of mass say about matter?
    Matter is not created or destroyed; it is conserved.
  • Which chemical equation satisfies the law of conservation of mass?
    Any balanced equation, such as 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O.
  • Which of the following chemical equations follows the law of conservation of mass?
    Balanced equations, like Mg + 2HCl → H2 + MgCl2.
  • Which observation illustrates the law of conservation of mass?
    The total mass before and after a reaction in a closed system is the same.
  • Why does the mass of a substance remain the same after a chemical reaction?
    Because mass is conserved; atoms are only rearranged.
  • What happens to matter during a chemical reaction?
    Matter is rearranged into new substances, but not created or destroyed.
  • What occurs during all chemical reactions?
    Atoms are rearranged and mass is conserved.
  • How does the concept of conservation of mass apply to chemical reactions?
    It ensures the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.
  • What is conserved during a chemical reaction?
    Mass and number of atoms.
  • What is conserved in a chemical reaction?
    Mass and number of atoms.
  • Which equation shows conservation of atoms?
    A balanced equation, such as 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O.
  • What is conserved during all chemical reactions?
    Mass and number of atoms.
  • Which experiment can be used to model that mass is conserved during a chemical reaction?
    A reaction performed in a sealed container, measuring mass before and after.
  • Why is mass conserved in chemical reactions?
    Because atoms are not created or destroyed, only rearranged.
  • Which are conserved during a chemical reaction?
    Mass and number of atoms.
  • What happens to the mass of substances during a physical change?
    The mass remains unchanged.
  • Which of the following gets conserved in chemical reactions?
    Mass and number of atoms.
  • What does the conservation of mass say?
    Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • What is conserved in physical changes?
    Mass is conserved.
  • Which statement best describes balancing equations and the law of conservation of mass?
    Balancing equations ensures mass is conserved in chemical reactions.
  • What does the law of conservation of matter say?
    Matter cannot be created or destroyed, only changed in form.
  • Which best describes the law of conservation of mass?
    Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • Which equation obeys the law of conservation of mass?
    Any balanced chemical equation.
  • Which of the following drawings depict the law of conservation of matter?
    Drawings showing equal numbers of each atom before and after a reaction.
  • Experiment 1: Where did the extra mass come from? (Hint: the final product is magnesium oxide.)
    The extra mass comes from oxygen combining with magnesium to form magnesium oxide.
  • What does it mean to say that mass is conserved during a physical change?
    The total mass remains the same before and after the change.
  • If there is 8 g of a substance before a physical change, what will the mass be after?
    It will still be 8 g.
  • Which property of matter is conserved in chemical reactions and shown by balanced equations?
    Mass.
  • Which property of physical changes explains why matter is conserved in a physical change?
    Mass is conserved because atoms are not created or destroyed.
  • What do you think would happen to the mass if the reaction took place inside a sealed plastic bag?
    The mass would remain the same before and after the reaction.
  • What is conserved in physical changes? Shape, energy, mass, density.
    Mass is conserved.
  • Which chemical equation models the law of conservation of mass?
    Any balanced equation, such as 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O.
  • What evidence did the team examine that matter is conserved when dry ice changes into a gas?
    They measured the mass before and after the change in a closed system.
  • What is always true about the total amount of O2 and CO2 in the test tube?
    The total mass remains constant.