Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Which is a statement of the law of conservation of mass? Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.

What quantity remains unchanged in a chemical reaction? Total mass.

Which is true of mass during a chemical reaction? Mass is conserved.

Which best explains why conservation of mass should be studied in a closed system? To prevent loss or gain of matter from the surroundings, ensuring accurate measurement.

Which of the following statements best defines the law of conservation of mass? Mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.

All mass is conserved in a chemical reaction. What law does this represent? The law of conservation of mass.