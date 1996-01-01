Skip to main content
Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #4 Flashcards

Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #4
  • Mass connects which two things?
    Mass connects reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the following laboratory procedures best illustrates the law of conservation of mass?
    Measuring mass before and after a reaction in a closed container.
  • How does the carbon cycle support the law of conservation of mass?
    It shows that carbon atoms are cycled and conserved in nature.
  • Which diagram best demonstrates the law of conservation of mass?
    A diagram showing equal numbers of each atom before and after a reaction.
  • Which statement best represents the law of conservation of matter with regard to chemical reactions?
    Matter is not created or destroyed, only rearranged.
  • Did you have any leftover atoms after creating the oxygen and the glucose? Explain why/why not.
    No, because all atoms are accounted for and rearranged, not lost.
  • What is the law of conservation of matter?
    Matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • What is a central idea in 'principles of conservation'?
    The total amount of mass and matter remains constant during changes.
  • What does the statement 'mass is conserved during a chemical reaction' mean?
    The total mass before and after the reaction is the same.
  • What did Lavoisier discover both rusting and burning have in common?
    Both processes conserve mass; matter is not lost.
  • Did you observe any evidence that atoms are destroyed as a substance burns?
    No, atoms are not destroyed; they are rearranged.
  • How does this explain the normal setup increase in mass during the reaction?
    The increase in mass is due to the addition of atoms from the surroundings, like oxygen.
  • Which best represents the law of conservation of mass?
    A balanced chemical equation.
  • True or false: The term mass describes the material that makes up all living and nonliving things.
    True.
  • The law of the conservation of matter states that
    Matter cannot be created or destroyed, only changed in form.
  • The law of conservation of matter tells us that matter
    Is conserved during chemical and physical changes.
  • Conservation of matter is an example of a scientific
    Law.
  • Which equation represents a conservation of atoms?
    Any balanced chemical equation.
  • The law of conservation of mass states that matter cannot be
    Created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.