Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #4 Flashcards
Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #4
Mass connects which two things?
Mass connects reactants and products in a chemical reaction.Which of the following laboratory procedures best illustrates the law of conservation of mass?
Measuring mass before and after a reaction in a closed container.How does the carbon cycle support the law of conservation of mass?
It shows that carbon atoms are cycled and conserved in nature.Which diagram best demonstrates the law of conservation of mass?
A diagram showing equal numbers of each atom before and after a reaction.Which statement best represents the law of conservation of matter with regard to chemical reactions?
Matter is not created or destroyed, only rearranged.Did you have any leftover atoms after creating the oxygen and the glucose? Explain why/why not.
No, because all atoms are accounted for and rearranged, not lost.What is the law of conservation of matter?
Matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.What is a central idea in 'principles of conservation'?
The total amount of mass and matter remains constant during changes.What does the statement 'mass is conserved during a chemical reaction' mean?
The total mass before and after the reaction is the same.What did Lavoisier discover both rusting and burning have in common?
Both processes conserve mass; matter is not lost.Did you observe any evidence that atoms are destroyed as a substance burns?
No, atoms are not destroyed; they are rearranged.How does this explain the normal setup increase in mass during the reaction?
The increase in mass is due to the addition of atoms from the surroundings, like oxygen.Which best represents the law of conservation of mass?
A balanced chemical equation.True or false: The term mass describes the material that makes up all living and nonliving things.
True.The law of the conservation of matter states that
Matter cannot be created or destroyed, only changed in form.The law of conservation of matter tells us that matter
Is conserved during chemical and physical changes.Conservation of matter is an example of a scientific
Law.Which equation represents a conservation of atoms?
Any balanced chemical equation.The law of conservation of mass states that matter cannot be
Created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.