Law of Conservation of Mass quiz #4 Flashcards

Mass connects which two things? Mass connects reactants and products in a chemical reaction.

Which of the following laboratory procedures best illustrates the law of conservation of mass? Measuring mass before and after a reaction in a closed container.

How does the carbon cycle support the law of conservation of mass? It shows that carbon atoms are cycled and conserved in nature.

Which diagram best demonstrates the law of conservation of mass? A diagram showing equal numbers of each atom before and after a reaction.

Which statement best represents the law of conservation of matter with regard to chemical reactions? Matter is not created or destroyed, only rearranged.

Did you have any leftover atoms after creating the oxygen and the glucose? Explain why/why not. No, because all atoms are accounted for and rearranged, not lost.