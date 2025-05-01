Who originated the Law of Definite Proportions? The French chemist Joseph L. Proust originated the Law of Definite Proportions in 1799.

What is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions? It is also known as Proust's Law or the Law of Constant Composition.

What does the Law of Definite Proportions state about chemical compounds? It states that a chemical compound always contains exactly the same proportion of elements by mass.

What are mass ratios in the context of the Law of Definite Proportions? Mass ratios are fractions representing the masses of each element in a compound.

How do you determine the mass ratio for a compound? Place the mass of the element with the higher contribution on top and the smaller mass on the bottom.

What is the mass ratio of oxygen to carbon in CO2? The mass ratio is approximately 2.66, meaning there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every gram of carbon.