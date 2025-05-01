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Law of Definite Proportions quiz

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  • Who originated the Law of Definite Proportions?
    The French chemist Joseph L. Proust originated the Law of Definite Proportions in 1799.
  • What is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions?
    It is also known as Proust's Law or the Law of Constant Composition.
  • What does the Law of Definite Proportions state about chemical compounds?
    It states that a chemical compound always contains exactly the same proportion of elements by mass.
  • What are mass ratios in the context of the Law of Definite Proportions?
    Mass ratios are fractions representing the masses of each element in a compound.
  • How do you determine the mass ratio for a compound?
    Place the mass of the element with the higher contribution on top and the smaller mass on the bottom.
  • What is the mass ratio of oxygen to carbon in CO2?
    The mass ratio is approximately 2.66, meaning there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every gram of carbon.
  • Does the source of a compound affect its mass ratio according to the Law of Definite Proportions?
    No, the mass ratio remains constant regardless of the sample's source.
  • How can the Law of Definite Proportions help identify a compound?
    By comparing mass ratios, you can confirm if two samples are the same chemical compound.
  • What is the atomic mass of carbon used in the CO2 example?
    The atomic mass of carbon is 12.01 grams per mole.
  • What is the atomic mass of oxygen used in the CO2 example?
    The atomic mass of oxygen is 16 grams per mole.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in a molecule of CO2?
    There are two oxygen atoms in a molecule of CO2.
  • How much mass does oxygen contribute to CO2 in the example?
    Oxygen contributes 32 grams total to CO2 (2 × 16 grams).
  • How much mass does carbon contribute to CO2 in the example?
    Carbon contributes 12.01 grams total to CO2.
  • What does a mass ratio of 2.66 in CO2 indicate?
    It indicates there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every 1 gram of carbon in CO2.
  • Why is understanding the Law of Definite Proportions important in chemistry?
    It is essential for analyzing and verifying chemical compositions and confirming compound identities.