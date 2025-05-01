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Who originated the Law of Definite Proportions? The French chemist Joseph L. Proust originated the Law of Definite Proportions in 1799. What is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions? It is also known as Proust's Law or the Law of Constant Composition. What does the Law of Definite Proportions state about chemical compounds? It states that a chemical compound always contains exactly the same proportion of elements by mass. What are mass ratios in the context of the Law of Definite Proportions? Mass ratios are fractions representing the masses of each element in a compound. How do you determine the mass ratio for a compound? Place the mass of the element with the higher contribution on top and the smaller mass on the bottom. What is the mass ratio of oxygen to carbon in CO2? The mass ratio is approximately 2.66, meaning there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every gram of carbon. Does the source of a compound affect its mass ratio according to the Law of Definite Proportions? No, the mass ratio remains constant regardless of the sample's source. How can the Law of Definite Proportions help identify a compound? By comparing mass ratios, you can confirm if two samples are the same chemical compound. What is the atomic mass of carbon used in the CO2 example? The atomic mass of carbon is 12.01 grams per mole. What is the atomic mass of oxygen used in the CO2 example? The atomic mass of oxygen is 16 grams per mole. How many oxygen atoms are in a molecule of CO2? There are two oxygen atoms in a molecule of CO2. How much mass does oxygen contribute to CO2 in the example? Oxygen contributes 32 grams total to CO2 (2 × 16 grams). How much mass does carbon contribute to CO2 in the example? Carbon contributes 12.01 grams total to CO2. What does a mass ratio of 2.66 in CO2 indicate? It indicates there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every 1 gram of carbon in CO2. Why is understanding the Law of Definite Proportions important in chemistry? It is essential for analyzing and verifying chemical compositions and confirming compound identities.
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