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Who formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions and in what year? John Dalton formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions in 1804. What does the Law of Multiple Proportions state about the masses of elements in different compounds? It states that the masses of one element that combine with a fixed mass of another element are in ratios of small whole numbers. What is the first step in applying the Law of Multiple Proportions to a set of compounds? The first step is to find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table. How do you determine the mass of each element in a compound for this law? Multiply the number of atoms of each element by its atomic mass. What is the atomic mass of nitrogen used in the example? The atomic mass of nitrogen is 14.01 grams per mole. What is the atomic mass of oxygen used in the example? The atomic mass of oxygen is 16.0 grams per mole. How many oxygen atoms are in nitrogen dioxide (NO2)? There are 2 oxygen atoms in nitrogen dioxide (NO2). What is the mass ratio of oxygen to nitrogen in nitrogen monoxide (NO)? The mass ratio is 16 grams of oxygen to 14.01 grams of nitrogen, or approximately 1.14. What is the mass ratio of oxygen to nitrogen in nitrogen dioxide (NO2)? The mass ratio is 32 grams of oxygen to 14.01 grams of nitrogen, or approximately 2.28. How do you confirm that two compounds obey the Law of Multiple Proportions? Divide the larger mass ratio by the smaller one; if the result is a whole number, the law is obeyed. What is the result when you divide the mass ratio of NO2 by that of NO? The result is 2, which is a whole number. Why does a whole number result confirm the Law of Multiple Proportions? A whole number result shows that the elements combine in simple, predictable ratios. In the example, what is the ratio of oxygen atoms in NO2 compared to NO? NO2 has twice as many oxygen atoms as NO for the same amount of nitrogen. What is the general relationship between elements in compounds according to this law? Elements can combine in different ways to form compounds, but always in simple whole number ratios. What is the significance of the Law of Multiple Proportions in chemistry? It demonstrates the predictable and quantifiable ways elements combine to form compounds, supporting atomic theory.
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