Who formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions and in what year? John Dalton formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions in 1804.

What does the Law of Multiple Proportions state about the masses of elements in different compounds? It states that the masses of one element that combine with a fixed mass of another element are in ratios of small whole numbers.

What is the first step in applying the Law of Multiple Proportions to a set of compounds? The first step is to find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table.

How do you determine the mass of each element in a compound for this law? Multiply the number of atoms of each element by its atomic mass.

What is the atomic mass of nitrogen used in the example? The atomic mass of nitrogen is 14.01 grams per mole.

What is the atomic mass of oxygen used in the example? The atomic mass of oxygen is 16.0 grams per mole.