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Who introduced the concept of Lewis acids and bases, and in what decade? Gilbert N. Lewis introduced the concept in the 1920s. How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases differ from the Arrhenius and Bronsted-Lowry definitions? The Lewis definition focuses on electron pairs rather than hydrogen ions. What is a Lewis acid? A Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor. What is a Lewis base? A Lewis base is an electron pair donor. What types of ions are common examples of Lewis acids? Positively charged ions like H+ and metal ions are common Lewis acids. Why can elements with less than eight valence electrons act as Lewis acids? They can accept electron pairs to fulfill the octet rule. Which groups in the periodic table often contain elements that act as Lewis acids? Groups 2A, 3A, and some transition metals often contain Lewis acids. Why is magnesium chloride (MgCl2) considered to have Lewis acid character? Magnesium in MgCl2 has only 4 valence electrons around it, making it able to accept electron pairs. What structural feature often indicates a molecule is a Lewis base? The presence of a lone pair on the central element indicates a Lewis base. How does a negative charge on an ion relate to Lewis base behavior? A negative charge means an excess of electrons, making the ion likely to donate an electron pair. What is the product of a Lewis acid-base reaction called? The product is called an adduct. In the reaction between acetone and boron trichloride, which is the Lewis acid and which is the Lewis base? Boron trichloride is the Lewis acid, and acetone is the Lewis base. How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases compare in scope to the Bronsted-Lowry and Arrhenius definitions? The Lewis definition is broader and includes all Bronsted-Lowry and Arrhenius acids and bases, plus more. Can all Lewis acids and bases be classified as acids and bases under the Bronsted-Lowry or Arrhenius models? No, many Lewis acids and bases are not classified as such under the Bronsted-Lowry or Arrhenius models. What happens to the electron pair in a Lewis acid-base reaction? The Lewis base donates the electron pair to the Lewis acid, forming a new bond in the adduct.
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