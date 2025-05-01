Who introduced the concept of Lewis acids and bases, and in what decade? Gilbert N. Lewis introduced the concept in the 1920s.

How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases differ from the Arrhenius and Bronsted-Lowry definitions? The Lewis definition focuses on electron pairs rather than hydrogen ions.

What is a Lewis acid? A Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor.

What is a Lewis base? A Lewis base is an electron pair donor.

What types of ions are common examples of Lewis acids? Positively charged ions like H+ and metal ions are common Lewis acids.

Why can elements with less than eight valence electrons act as Lewis acids? They can accept electron pairs to fulfill the octet rule.