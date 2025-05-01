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Lewis Acids and Bases quiz

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  • Who introduced the concept of Lewis acids and bases, and in what decade?
    Gilbert N. Lewis introduced the concept in the 1920s.
  • How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases differ from the Arrhenius and Bronsted-Lowry definitions?
    The Lewis definition focuses on electron pairs rather than hydrogen ions.
  • What is a Lewis acid?
    A Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor.
  • What is a Lewis base?
    A Lewis base is an electron pair donor.
  • What types of ions are common examples of Lewis acids?
    Positively charged ions like H+ and metal ions are common Lewis acids.
  • Why can elements with less than eight valence electrons act as Lewis acids?
    They can accept electron pairs to fulfill the octet rule.
  • Which groups in the periodic table often contain elements that act as Lewis acids?
    Groups 2A, 3A, and some transition metals often contain Lewis acids.
  • Why is magnesium chloride (MgCl2) considered to have Lewis acid character?
    Magnesium in MgCl2 has only 4 valence electrons around it, making it able to accept electron pairs.
  • What structural feature often indicates a molecule is a Lewis base?
    The presence of a lone pair on the central element indicates a Lewis base.
  • How does a negative charge on an ion relate to Lewis base behavior?
    A negative charge means an excess of electrons, making the ion likely to donate an electron pair.
  • What is the product of a Lewis acid-base reaction called?
    The product is called an adduct.
  • In the reaction between acetone and boron trichloride, which is the Lewis acid and which is the Lewis base?
    Boron trichloride is the Lewis acid, and acetone is the Lewis base.
  • How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases compare in scope to the Bronsted-Lowry and Arrhenius definitions?
    The Lewis definition is broader and includes all Bronsted-Lowry and Arrhenius acids and bases, plus more.
  • Can all Lewis acids and bases be classified as acids and bases under the Bronsted-Lowry or Arrhenius models?
    No, many Lewis acids and bases are not classified as such under the Bronsted-Lowry or Arrhenius models.
  • What happens to the electron pair in a Lewis acid-base reaction?
    The Lewis base donates the electron pair to the Lewis acid, forming a new bond in the adduct.