Lewis Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Which compounds can be classified as Lewis acids? Select all that apply.
Lewis acids are compounds that can accept an electron pair. Examples include H+ ions, positively charged metal ions, and compounds where the central atom has less than eight valence electrons, such as magnesium chloride (MgCl2), aluminum bromide (AlBr3), and boron trichloride (BCl3).
Lewis acids and bases are most closely associated with which chemical process?
Lewis acids and bases are most closely associated with the formation of adducts, where a Lewis base donates an electron pair to a Lewis acid, resulting in the creation of a new bond.
Who introduced the Lewis acid-base definition and in what decade?
Gilbert N. Lewis introduced the Lewis acid-base definition in the 1920s.
What is the key characteristic of a Lewis base according to the Lewis definition?
A Lewis base is characterized by its ability to donate an electron pair, often indicated by a lone pair or a negative charge.
Why can compounds with a central atom having less than eight valence electrons act as Lewis acids?
They can act as Lewis acids because their central atom can accept an electron pair to achieve a stable octet.
How does the Lewis definition of acids and bases differ from the Bronsted-Lowry definition?
The Lewis definition focuses on electron pair transfer, while Bronsted-Lowry is based on proton (H+) transfer.
What type of product is formed when a Lewis acid reacts with a Lewis base?
An adduct is formed, which is a compound where the base donates an electron pair to the acid, creating a new bond.
Which groups in the periodic table commonly contain elements that can act as Lewis acids due to their electron configuration?
Elements in groups 2A, 3A, and some transition metals commonly act as Lewis acids.
Why are negatively charged ions often considered Lewis bases?
Negatively charged ions have excess electrons, making them likely to donate electron pairs to electron-deficient species.
How does the scope of the Lewis acid-base definition compare to Arrhenius and Bronsted-Lowry definitions?
The Lewis definition is the broadest, encompassing all Arrhenius and Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases, plus additional compounds.