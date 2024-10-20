Lewis Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lewis Acid An entity that accepts an electron pair, often a positively charged ion or a molecule with less than eight valence electrons.

Lewis Base A substance that donates an electron pair, typically characterized by a lone pair or a negative charge.

Electron Pair Acceptor A characteristic of Lewis acids, involving the acceptance of an electron pair to form a bond.

Electron Pair Donor A feature of Lewis bases, involving the donation of an electron pair to form a bond.

Adduct The product of a Lewis acid-base reaction, formed by the combination of the acid and base.

Octet Rule A principle stating that atoms tend to bond in a way that gives them eight valence electrons.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for forming chemical bonds.

Transition Metals Elements that can accept electron pairs due to their d orbitals, often acting as Lewis acids.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often found in Lewis bases.

Positive Charge An indicator of a Lewis acid, often seen in metal ions or H+ ions.

Negative Charge An indicator of a Lewis base, suggesting an excess of electrons available for donation.

Boron A group 3A element that can act as a Lewis acid due to having only six valence electrons.

Magnesium Chloride A compound where magnesium acts as a Lewis acid due to its electron deficiency.

Aluminum Bromide A compound where aluminum acts as a Lewis acid, having fewer than eight valence electrons.