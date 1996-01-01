17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Lewis Acids and Bases
1
concept
Characteristics of Lewis Acids and Bases
5m
2
concept
The Adduct
3m
3
example
Lewis Acids and Bases Example
2m
4
ProblemProblem
Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in the following reaction.
CaO (s) + CO2 (g) → CaCO3 (g)
A
CO2 Lewis Base, CaO Lewis Acid
B
CaCO3 Lewis Base, CO2 Lewis Acid
C
CaO Lewis Base, CaCO3 Lewis Acid
D
CaO Lewis Base, CO2 Lewis Acid
