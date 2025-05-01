What is the octet rule in chemistry? The octet rule states that atoms tend to combine so that each atom has eight electrons in its valence shell, similar to a noble gas.

Which groups can have stable Lewis structures with less than 8 valence electrons? Group 2A elements can be stable with 4 valence electrons, and Group 3A elements can be stable with 6 valence electrons.

How do you determine the number of electrons for incomplete octets in Groups 2A and 3A? Multiply the group number by 2; Group 2A gets 4 electrons and Group 3A gets 6 electrons.

What is a free radical in chemistry? A free radical is a molecule or ion with an unpaired electron, making it highly reactive.

How can you identify a radical from the total number of valence electrons? If the total number of valence electrons is odd, the molecule is likely a radical.

What is the formula for calculating formal charge? Formal charge = group number − number of bonds − nonbonding electrons.