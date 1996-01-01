Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #3 Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #3
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for PO4³⁻.
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 3- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BrO2⁻?
    Bromine is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SF5Cl?
    Sulfur is central, bonded to five fluorines and one chlorine, no lone pairs on sulfur.
  • What is the Lewis structure for PO(OH)3?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three hydroxyl groups, lone pairs on oxygens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for BrO3?
    Bromine is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for POI3?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three iodines, lone pairs on iodines.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IF2⁻?
    Iodine is central, bonded to two fluorines, with three lone pairs on iodine, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis dot structure for NI3?
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to three iodines, with one lone pair on nitrogen.
  • What is the Lewis structure for Li2S?
    Two Li⁺ ions (no dots) and one S²⁻ ion (eight dots), all in brackets with their charges.
  • What is the Lewis structure for IBr5?
    Iodine is central, bonded to five bromines, one lone pair on iodine.
  • What is the Lewis structure for AsF5?
    Arsenic is central, bonded to five fluorines, no lone pairs on arsenic.
  • What is the Lewis structure for ClF2⁺?
    Chlorine is central, bonded to two fluorines, with two lone pairs on chlorine, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for KrF2?
    Krypton is central, bonded to two fluorines, with three lone pairs on krypton.
  • What is the Lewis structure for Ca3N2?
    Three Ca²⁺ ions (no dots) and two N³⁻ ions (eight dots each), all in brackets with their charges.
  • Write the Lewis structure for the hypochlorite ion, ClO⁻.
    Chlorine is bonded to oxygen with a single bond, three lone pairs on chlorine, three lone pairs on oxygen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for H3S⁺?
    Sulfur is central, bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on sulfur, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for PF4⁻?
    Phosphorus is central, bonded to four fluorines, with one lone pair on phosphorus, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for SnBr2?
    Tin is central, bonded to two bromines, with one lone pair on tin.
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for NO3⁻.
    Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for KrF4?
    Krypton is central, bonded to four fluorines, with two lone pairs on krypton.
  • What is the Lewis structure for AsO4³⁻?
    Arsenic is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 3- charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for AsO2⁻?
    Arsenic is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.
