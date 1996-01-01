Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

Choose the best Lewis structure for PO4³⁻. Phosphorus is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 3- charge.

What is the Lewis structure for BrO2⁻? Bromine is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.

What is the Lewis structure for SF5Cl? Sulfur is central, bonded to five fluorines and one chlorine, no lone pairs on sulfur.

What is the Lewis structure for PO(OH)3? Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three hydroxyl groups, lone pairs on oxygens.

What is the Lewis structure for BrO3? Bromine is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens.

What is the Lewis structure for POI3? Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three iodines, lone pairs on iodines.