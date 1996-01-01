Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #3 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions quiz #3
Choose the best Lewis structure for PO4³⁻.
Phosphorus is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 3- charge.What is the Lewis structure for BrO2⁻?
Bromine is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for SF5Cl?
Sulfur is central, bonded to five fluorines and one chlorine, no lone pairs on sulfur.What is the Lewis structure for PO(OH)3?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three hydroxyl groups, lone pairs on oxygens.What is the Lewis structure for BrO3?
Bromine is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens.What is the Lewis structure for POI3?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to one oxygen and three iodines, lone pairs on iodines.What is the Lewis structure for IF2⁻?
Two Li⁺ ions (no dots) and one S²⁻ ion (eight dots), all in brackets with their charges.What is the Lewis structure for IBr5?
Iodine is central, bonded to five bromines, one lone pair on iodine.What is the Lewis structure for AsF5?
Arsenic is central, bonded to five fluorines, no lone pairs on arsenic.What is the Lewis structure for ClF2⁺?
Chlorine is central, bonded to two fluorines, with two lone pairs on chlorine, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for KrF2?
Krypton is central, bonded to two fluorines, with three lone pairs on krypton.What is the Lewis structure for Ca3N2?
Three Ca²⁺ ions (no dots) and two N³⁻ ions (eight dots each), all in brackets with their charges.Write the Lewis structure for the hypochlorite ion, ClO⁻.
Chlorine is bonded to oxygen with a single bond, three lone pairs on chlorine, three lone pairs on oxygen, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for H3S⁺?
Sulfur is central, bonded to three hydrogens, with one lone pair on sulfur, enclosed in brackets with a positive charge.What is the Lewis structure for PF4⁻?
Phosphorus is central, bonded to four fluorines, with one lone pair on phosphorus, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for SnBr2?
Tin is central, bonded to two bromines, with one lone pair on tin.Choose the best Lewis structure for NO3⁻.
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three oxygens (one double, two single bonds), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for KrF4?
Krypton is central, bonded to four fluorines, with two lone pairs on krypton.What is the Lewis structure for AsO4³⁻?
Arsenic is central, bonded to four oxygens (all single bonds), each oxygen has three lone pairs, enclosed in brackets with a 3- charge.What is the Lewis structure for AsO2⁻?
Arsenic is central, bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single bond), lone pairs on oxygens, enclosed in brackets with a negative charge.What is the Lewis dot structure for NI3?
Nitrogen is central, bonded to three iodines, with one lone pair on nitrogen.