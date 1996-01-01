Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is the correct Lewis structure for carbon monoxide (CO)? CO has a triple bond between C and O, with one lone pair on C and one on O.

Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for the molecule OF2? OF2 has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, and O with two lone pairs.

How many lone pairs of electrons need to be added to complete this Lewis structure? Add lone pairs so that each atom (except H) has an octet; the number depends on the incomplete structure.

Which electron-dot formula represents calcium oxide (CaO)? CaO is shown as Ca2+ (no dots) and O2- (eight dots around O).

In the Lewis structure for HCl, how many lone pairs are on chlorine? Chlorine has three lone pairs in HCl.

How many bonding electrons are in the Lewis structure of O2? O2 has four bonding electrons (double bond).