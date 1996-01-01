Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which is the correct Lewis structure for carbon monoxide (CO)?
CO has a triple bond between C and O, with one lone pair on C and one on O.Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for the molecule OF2?
OF2 has oxygen in the center with two single bonds to two fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs, and O with two lone pairs.How many lone pairs of electrons need to be added to complete this Lewis structure?
Add lone pairs so that each atom (except H) has an octet; the number depends on the incomplete structure.Which electron-dot formula represents calcium oxide (CaO)?
CaO is shown as Ca2+ (no dots) and O2- (eight dots around O).In the Lewis structure for HCl, how many lone pairs are on chlorine?
Chlorine has three lone pairs in HCl.How many bonding electrons are in the Lewis structure of O2?
O2 has four bonding electrons (double bond).How many lone pairs of electrons are found in the Lewis structure of hydrazine (N2H4)?
N2H4 has two lone pairs, one on each nitrogen atom.How many lone pairs of electrons are on nitrogen in NF3?
Nitrogen in NF3 has one lone pair.What is the configuration of all electron pairs arranged around oxygen in a water molecule?
Oxygen in water has two bonding pairs and two lone pairs, forming a tetrahedral electron pair geometry.How many lone pairs of electrons are present in the Lewis structure of ammonia (NH3)?
Ammonia has one lone pair on nitrogen.What is the correct Lewis formula for sulfur trioxide (SO3)?
SO3 has a central S atom double bonded to one O and single bonded to two O atoms, with resonance and lone pairs on O.What is the Lewis structure for CO2?
CO2 has a central carbon atom double bonded to two oxygen atoms, each O with two lone pairs.Which of the following is shown in a Lewis structure?
Lewis structures show valence electrons, bonds, and lone pairs.How many lone pairs are in the molecule CH2O?
CH2O has two lone pairs on the oxygen atom.What is the Lewis structure of CO?
CO has a triple bond between C and O, with one lone pair on each atom.Which of these is the electron-dot structure for potassium chloride (KCl)?
KCl is shown as K+ (no dots) and Cl- (eight dots around Cl).Which of the following is the correct Lewis formula for hydrogen fluoride (HF)?
HF has H single bonded to F, with F having three lone pairs.What does the number of bonds tell you about the oxygen atoms?
The number of bonds indicates the bonding and lone pairs, affecting the formal charge and octet satisfaction.What is the Lewis dot structure for an element that can form two chemical bonds?
An element with six valence electrons (like oxygen) can form two bonds; its dot structure shows six dots.Which electron dot formula correctly represents the covalent compound boron trichloride (BCl3)?
BCl3 has boron in the center with three single bonds to three Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.Which represents a correct Lewis structure for CH2FCO2H?
CH2FCO2H has a central carbon with appropriate single/double bonds, hydrogens, fluorine, and oxygen atoms with lone pairs.What is the correct Lewis structure for N2?
N2 has a triple bond between two nitrogen atoms, each with one lone pair.How many RHEDs (regions of high electron density) does the central carbon atom in CS2 have?
The central carbon in CS2 has two RHEDs (two double bonds to sulfur).Which is the correct Lewis structure for chloroethylene (C2H3Cl)?
C2H3Cl has two carbons double bonded, with hydrogens and a chlorine attached, and lone pairs on Cl.Which choice presents the Lewis dot structure for diatomic oxygen (O2)?
O2 has a double bond between two O atoms, each with two lone pairs.Which of the following Lewis structures provides a reasonable representation of SO2?
SO2 has a central S atom double bonded to one O and single bonded to another O, with lone pairs and resonance.Using Lewis structures and formal charge, how do you determine the most stable structure?
Choose the structure with the lowest formal charges, placing negative charges on more electronegative atoms.Which of the following is the best Lewis dot structure for the product of sodium and chlorine?
The product is NaCl, shown as Na+ (no dots) and Cl- (eight dots around Cl).Which of the following is the correct Lewis formula for boron trichloride (BCl3)?
BCl3 has boron in the center with three single bonds to three Cl atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.Which of the following is the correct Lewis structure for ethene (ethylene, C2H4)?
C2H4 has two carbons double bonded, each bonded to two hydrogens.Which Lewis electron-dot diagram represents the bonding in potassium iodide (KI)?
KI is shown as K+ (no dots) and I- (eight dots around I).Which of the following shows a correct Lewis dot structure?
A correct structure shows all atoms with complete octets (except hydrogen) and correct bonding.Which of these is the electron-dot diagram for Br2(l)?
Br2 has two Br atoms sharing a pair of electrons (single bond), each with three lone pairs.Which of the following is a correct Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.How many bonding electrons are in the Lewis structure of PCl3?
PCl3 has six bonding electrons (three single bonds).How many bonding electrons are in the Lewis structure of N2?
N2 has six bonding electrons (triple bond).How many lone pairs are present on the central atom in the Lewis dot structure of H2S?
H2S has two lone pairs on the central sulfur atom.Determine the number of valence electrons in SiF4 and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure.
SiF4 has 32 valence electrons; Si in the center with four single bonds to F, each F with three lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure of HF. Please place the elements in the order that they are written.
HF has H single bonded to F, with F having three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetraiodide (CI4)?
CI4 has carbon in the center with four single bonds to four iodine atoms, each I with three lone pairs.