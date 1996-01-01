Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Click on the best Lewis structure for the molecule bromine monofluoride (BrF). BrF has Br single bonded to F, with three lone pairs on each atom.

What is the Lewis structure for diazene (N2H2)? N2H2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a hydrogen, with one lone pair on each N.

What is the Lewis structure for cyanate ion (NCO-)? NCO- has N single bonded to C, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has two, and an extra electron for the negative charge.

What is the Lewis structure for nitromethane (CH3NO2)? CH3NO2 has a CH3 group bonded to NO2, with N single bonded to one O and double bonded to another, lone pairs on O.

What is the Lewis structure for chloramine (NH2Cl)? NH2Cl has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.

What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen tribromide (NBr3)? NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.