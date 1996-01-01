Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #6
Click on the best Lewis structure for the molecule bromine monofluoride (BrF).
BrF has Br single bonded to F, with three lone pairs on each atom.What is the Lewis structure for diazene (N2H2)?
N2H2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a hydrogen, with one lone pair on each N.What is the Lewis structure for cyanate ion (NCO-)?
NCO- has N single bonded to C, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has two, and an extra electron for the negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for nitromethane (CH3NO2)?
CH3NO2 has a CH3 group bonded to NO2, with N single bonded to one O and double bonded to another, lone pairs on O.What is the Lewis structure for chloramine (NH2Cl)?
NH2Cl has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen tribromide (NBr3)?
NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus pentafluorodichloride (PF2Cl3)?
PF2Cl3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to two F and three Cl atoms, each with three lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure for silicon dibromide dichloride (SiCl2Br2).
SiCl2Br2 has silicon in the center, single bonded to two Cl and two Br atoms, each with three lone pairs.Convert the structure below to a Lewis structure.
Replace bonds with lines and add dots for lone pairs to show all valence electrons.What is the Lewis structure for carbonyl difluoride (COF2)?
COF2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to O and single bonded to two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for dibromophosphine (PH2Br)?
PH2Br has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one bromine, Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.Draw the Lewis structure for chloromethanol (CHClO).
CHClO has carbon in the center, single bonded to H, Cl, and O; O has two lone pairs, Cl has three.What is the Lewis structure for dinitrogen dichloride (N2Cl2)?
N2Cl2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a chlorine, with lone pairs on Cl and N.What is the Lewis structure for methylamine (CH5N)?
CH5N has a CH3 group bonded to NH2, with one lone pair on N.What is the Lewis structure for carbonate ion (CO3^2-)?
CO3^2- has carbon in the center, bonded to three oxygen atoms with resonance, each O with lone pairs, and two extra electrons for the charge.What is the Lewis structure for sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2)?
SO2Cl2 has sulfur in the center, double bonded to two O atoms and single bonded to two Cl atoms.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hexane (C6H14)?
Hexane has a six-carbon chain, each carbon bonded to enough hydrogens to satisfy valence.Draw two Lewis structures for a compound with the formula C4H10.
C4H10 can be drawn as n-butane (straight chain) and isobutane (branched), each with single bonds and hydrogens.What is the Lewis structure for nitromethane (CH3NO)?
CH3NO has a CH3 group bonded to NO, with N double bonded to O, lone pairs on O.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for dichlorine monoxide (Cl2O)?
Cl2O has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for boron triiodide (BI3)?
BI3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three iodine atoms, each I with three lone pairs.Draw the Lewis structure for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) with N as the central atom.
NO2 has N in the center, double bonded to one O and single bonded to another, with lone pairs and resonance.Draw the Lewis structure of BH3 and then determine if the molecule is polar or nonpolar.
BH3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens; it is nonpolar due to symmetry.What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.Choose the best Lewis structure for boron trifluoride (BF3).
BF3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for isocyanic acid (HCNO)?
HCNO has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N and single bonded to O; O has two lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for bromoethane (CH2Br)?
CH2Br has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one bromine, Br with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbonyl iodide (COI2)?
COI2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to O and single bonded to two I atoms, each I with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbonic acid (H2CO3)?
H2CO3 has a central carbon bonded to three oxygens, two with single bonds (each bonded to H), one with a double bond.What is the Lewis structure for azide ion (N3-)?
N3- has three nitrogen atoms in a linear arrangement with resonance, and two extra electrons for the negative charge.What is the Lewis structure for dioxygen difluoride (O2F2)?
O2F2 has two O atoms single bonded to each other, each O single bonded to an F atom, each F with three lone pairs.Select the atoms or ions drawn with valid Lewis dot structures.
Valid structures show the correct number of valence electrons as dots around the atom or ion symbol.What is the Lewis structure for diatomic carbon (C2)?
C2 has a triple bond between two carbon atoms, each with one lone pair.What is the Lewis structure for dibromoethene (C2H2Br2)?
C2H2Br2 has two carbons double bonded, each bonded to hydrogens and bromines, with lone pairs on Br.Select the atoms or ions with valid Lewis dot structures.
Valid structures show the correct number of valence electrons as dots around the atom or ion symbol.What is the Lewis structure for disulfur difluoride (S2F2)?
S2F2 has two S atoms single bonded to each other, each S single bonded to an F atom, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)?
CF4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen disulfide (H2S2)?
H2S2 has two S atoms single bonded to each other, each S single bonded to an H atom.