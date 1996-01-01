Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds quiz #6 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Click on the best Lewis structure for the molecule bromine monofluoride (BrF).
    BrF has Br single bonded to F, with three lone pairs on each atom.
  • What is the Lewis structure for diazene (N2H2)?
    N2H2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a hydrogen, with one lone pair on each N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for cyanate ion (NCO-)?
    NCO- has N single bonded to C, which is double bonded to O; O has two lone pairs, N has two, and an extra electron for the negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitromethane (CH3NO2)?
    CH3NO2 has a CH3 group bonded to NO2, with N single bonded to one O and double bonded to another, lone pairs on O.
  • What is the Lewis structure for chloramine (NH2Cl)?
    NH2Cl has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one chlorine, Cl with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitrogen tribromide (NBr3)?
    NBr3 has nitrogen in the center, single bonded to three bromine atoms, each Br with three lone pairs, N with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for phosphorus pentafluorodichloride (PF2Cl3)?
    PF2Cl3 has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to two F and three Cl atoms, each with three lone pairs.
  • Draw the Lewis structure for silicon dibromide dichloride (SiCl2Br2).
    SiCl2Br2 has silicon in the center, single bonded to two Cl and two Br atoms, each with three lone pairs.
  • Convert the structure below to a Lewis structure.
    Replace bonds with lines and add dots for lone pairs to show all valence electrons.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbonyl difluoride (COF2)?
    COF2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to O and single bonded to two F atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dibromophosphine (PH2Br)?
    PH2Br has phosphorus in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one bromine, Br with three lone pairs, P with one lone pair.
  • Draw the Lewis structure for chloromethanol (CHClO).
    CHClO has carbon in the center, single bonded to H, Cl, and O; O has two lone pairs, Cl has three.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dinitrogen dichloride (N2Cl2)?
    N2Cl2 has two nitrogen atoms double bonded, each bonded to a chlorine, with lone pairs on Cl and N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for methylamine (CH5N)?
    CH5N has a CH3 group bonded to NH2, with one lone pair on N.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbonate ion (CO3^2-)?
    CO3^2- has carbon in the center, bonded to three oxygen atoms with resonance, each O with lone pairs, and two extra electrons for the charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2)?
    SO2Cl2 has sulfur in the center, double bonded to two O atoms and single bonded to two Cl atoms.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
    CCl4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hexane (C6H14)?
    Hexane has a six-carbon chain, each carbon bonded to enough hydrogens to satisfy valence.
  • Draw two Lewis structures for a compound with the formula C4H10.
    C4H10 can be drawn as n-butane (straight chain) and isobutane (branched), each with single bonds and hydrogens.
  • What is the Lewis structure for nitromethane (CH3NO)?
    CH3NO has a CH3 group bonded to NO, with N double bonded to O, lone pairs on O.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN)?
    HCN has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N; N has one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dichlorine monoxide (Cl2O)?
    Cl2O has oxygen in the center, single bonded to two chlorine atoms, each Cl with three lone pairs, O with two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for boron triiodide (BI3)?
    BI3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three iodine atoms, each I with three lone pairs.
  • Draw the Lewis structure for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) with N as the central atom.
    NO2 has N in the center, double bonded to one O and single bonded to another, with lone pairs and resonance.
  • Draw the Lewis structure of BH3 and then determine if the molecule is polar or nonpolar.
    BH3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three hydrogens; it is nonpolar due to symmetry.
  • What is the Lewis structure for methane (CH4)?
    CH4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four hydrogens.
  • Choose the best Lewis structure for boron trifluoride (BF3).
    BF3 has boron in the center, single bonded to three fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for isocyanic acid (HCNO)?
    HCNO has H single bonded to C, which is triple bonded to N and single bonded to O; O has two lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for bromoethane (CH2Br)?
    CH2Br has carbon in the center, single bonded to two hydrogens and one bromine, Br with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbonyl iodide (COI2)?
    COI2 has carbon in the center, double bonded to O and single bonded to two I atoms, each I with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbonic acid (H2CO3)?
    H2CO3 has a central carbon bonded to three oxygens, two with single bonds (each bonded to H), one with a double bond.
  • What is the Lewis structure for azide ion (N3-)?
    N3- has three nitrogen atoms in a linear arrangement with resonance, and two extra electrons for the negative charge.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dioxygen difluoride (O2F2)?
    O2F2 has two O atoms single bonded to each other, each O single bonded to an F atom, each F with three lone pairs.
  • Select the atoms or ions drawn with valid Lewis dot structures.
    Valid structures show the correct number of valence electrons as dots around the atom or ion symbol.
  • What is the Lewis structure for diatomic carbon (C2)?
    C2 has a triple bond between two carbon atoms, each with one lone pair.
  • What is the Lewis structure for dibromoethene (C2H2Br2)?
    C2H2Br2 has two carbons double bonded, each bonded to hydrogens and bromines, with lone pairs on Br.
  • Select the atoms or ions with valid Lewis dot structures.
    Valid structures show the correct number of valence electrons as dots around the atom or ion symbol.
  • What is the Lewis structure for disulfur difluoride (S2F2)?
    S2F2 has two S atoms single bonded to each other, each S single bonded to an F atom, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)?
    CF4 has carbon in the center, single bonded to four fluorine atoms, each F with three lone pairs.
  • What is the Lewis structure for hydrogen disulfide (H2S2)?
    H2S2 has two S atoms single bonded to each other, each S single bonded to an H atom.