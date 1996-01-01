Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #2 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Symbols quiz #2
Select the element whose Lewis symbol is correct.
The element whose Lewis symbol matches its group number of valence electrons (e.g., carbon with four dots) is correct.What is the Lewis dot diagram for potassium?
The Lewis dot diagram for potassium (K), a Group 1A element, is 'K' with one dot.How is the Lewis dot diagram for potassium represented?
The Lewis dot diagram for potassium (K) is 'K' with one dot, representing its single valence electron.How do you determine the number of valence electrons for a main group element using the periodic table?
For main group elements, the number of valence electrons is equal to the group number in the periodic table.What do the dots in a Lewis dot symbol represent?
The dots represent the valence electrons of the atom or ion.Where is the first dot placed when drawing a Lewis dot symbol?
The first dot is placed at the top of the element symbol, and additional dots are added clockwise.How are valence electrons determined for transition metals?
For transition metals, the number of valence electrons is the sum of their s and d electrons.What shortcut can be used to find the number of valence electrons in transition metals?
You can use the group number of the transition metal to determine its number of valence electrons.Why are hydrogen and helium exceptions in Lewis dot symbols?
Hydrogen and helium only have one electron shell, so their electrons can be considered both core and valence electrons.What does the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represent?
The element symbol represents the nucleus and core electrons of the atom.