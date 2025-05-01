What is a solution equilibrium in the context of aqueous solutions? Solution equilibrium occurs when the rate of dissolution of solute equals the rate of recrystallization, resulting in a stable concentration of dissolved solute.

What does dissolution mean in aqueous solutions? Dissolution is the process where a solid solute breaks up into ions and becomes dispersed in the solvent.

What is recrystallization in a solution? Recrystallization is the process where dissolved solute reforms back into a solid from the solution.

How is equilibrium concentration defined in solutions? Equilibrium concentration is the maximum amount of solute that can be dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature.

What are the three types of aqueous solutions? The three types are saturated, unsaturated, and supersaturated solutions.

What characterizes a saturated solution? A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute and has reached equilibrium concentration.