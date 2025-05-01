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Types of Aqueous Solutions quiz

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  • What is a solution equilibrium in the context of aqueous solutions?
    Solution equilibrium occurs when the rate of dissolution of solute equals the rate of recrystallization, resulting in a stable concentration of dissolved solute.
  • What does dissolution mean in aqueous solutions?
    Dissolution is the process where a solid solute breaks up into ions and becomes dispersed in the solvent.
  • What is recrystallization in a solution?
    Recrystallization is the process where dissolved solute reforms back into a solid from the solution.
  • How is equilibrium concentration defined in solutions?
    Equilibrium concentration is the maximum amount of solute that can be dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature.
  • What are the three types of aqueous solutions?
    The three types are saturated, unsaturated, and supersaturated solutions.
  • What characterizes a saturated solution?
    A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute and has reached equilibrium concentration.
  • What is an unsaturated solution?
    An unsaturated solution has less than the equilibrium concentration of solute and can dissolve more solute.
  • What defines a supersaturated solution?
    A supersaturated solution contains more solute than the equilibrium concentration and is unstable unless conditions are changed.
  • Are saturated and unsaturated solutions stable or unstable?
    Both saturated and unsaturated solutions are stable under normal conditions.
  • Is a supersaturated solution stable or unstable?
    A supersaturated solution is unstable and may require external changes, like heating, to form.
  • How can you create a supersaturated solution?
    A supersaturated solution can be created by increasing the temperature to dissolve more solute than the equilibrium concentration allows.
  • What happens if you add more solute to a saturated solution?
    No more solute will dissolve; any extra will remain as solid because the solution has reached its equilibrium concentration.
  • What happens if you add more solute to an unsaturated solution?
    The additional solute will dissolve until the solution reaches its equilibrium concentration.
  • What visual change might indicate a supersaturated solution compared to a saturated one?
    A supersaturated solution may appear more intensely colored, indicating more solute is dissolved than in a saturated solution.
  • Why is understanding solution types important in chemistry?
    Understanding solution types helps predict solubility behaviors and prepare solutions with desired concentrations.