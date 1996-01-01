Types of Aqueous Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards
Types of Aqueous Solutions quiz #1
What is formed when salt (NaCl) is dissolved in water?
When salt (NaCl) is dissolved in water, a homogeneous aqueous solution is formed where NaCl dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions.Which substances form a homogeneous mixture when mixed with water?
Substances that dissolve completely in water, such as table salt (NaCl) or sugar, form homogeneous mixtures known as solutions.Which of the following describes a colloid?
A colloid is a mixture where dispersed particles are intermediate in size between those in solutions and suspensions, and do not settle out upon standing.What type of solution is distilled water?
Distilled water is a pure solvent and not a solution, as it contains no dissolved solute.What happens when reactions occur in aqueous solutions?
When reactions occur in aqueous solutions, the reactants are dissolved in water, allowing ions or molecules to interact and react.What is present in an aqueous solution of NaCl?
An aqueous solution of NaCl contains Na+ ions, Cl- ions, and water molecules.What kind of mixture is a solution?
A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is uniformly distributed within the solvent.What type of solution is formed when solid sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is dissolved in water?
When solid NaOH is dissolved in water, an aqueous solution is formed containing Na+ and OH- ions.Which of the following oxides is predicted to form the most basic aqueous solution?
Sodium oxide (Na2O) is predicted to form the most basic aqueous solution because it reacts with water to produce NaOH, a strong base.Which of the following aqueous solutions contains the greatest number of ions?
An aqueous solution of a highly soluble ionic compound that dissociates completely, such as NaCl or Na2SO4, contains the greatest number of ions.Which of the following is not a solution?
A mixture where the solute does not dissolve completely in the solvent, such as sand in water, is not a solution.Which of the following best describes aqueous sulfuric acid?
Aqueous sulfuric acid is a homogeneous solution where H2SO4 is dissolved in water, dissociating into H+ and SO4^2- ions.Which is an example of a nonaqueous solution?
An example of a nonaqueous solution is sugar dissolved in ethanol.What are the main types of aqueous solutions?
The main types of aqueous solutions are saturated, unsaturated, and supersaturated solutions, depending on the amount of solute dissolved.What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?
In an aqueous solution of HClO, the solute particles present are HClO molecules and possibly some ions (H+ and ClO-) due to partial ionization.