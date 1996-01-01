Types of Aqueous Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is formed when salt (NaCl) is dissolved in water? When salt (NaCl) is dissolved in water, a homogeneous aqueous solution is formed where NaCl dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions.

Which substances form a homogeneous mixture when mixed with water? Substances that dissolve completely in water, such as table salt (NaCl) or sugar, form homogeneous mixtures known as solutions.

Which of the following describes a colloid? A colloid is a mixture where dispersed particles are intermediate in size between those in solutions and suspensions, and do not settle out upon standing.

What type of solution is distilled water? Distilled water is a pure solvent and not a solution, as it contains no dissolved solute.

What happens when reactions occur in aqueous solutions? When reactions occur in aqueous solutions, the reactants are dissolved in water, allowing ions or molecules to interact and react.

What is present in an aqueous solution of NaCl? An aqueous solution of NaCl contains Na+ ions, Cl- ions, and water molecules.