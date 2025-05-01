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What is the mass defect in nuclear chemistry? Mass defect is the difference between the predicted mass of an isotope (sum of its subatomic particles) and its actual nuclear mass. Which subatomic particle has the greatest mass: neutron, proton, or electron? The neutron has the greatest mass, slightly more than the proton, and both are much heavier than the electron. What are the relative atomic mass units (amu) for neutrons, protons, and electrons? Neutrons are 1.00866 amu, protons are 1.00727 amu, and electrons are 0.00055 amu. Where is most of an atom’s mass located? Most of an atom’s mass is located in the nucleus, which contains protons and neutrons. What does the first law of thermodynamics state? The first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. How is mass defect related to energy? The mass lost during isotope formation (mass defect) is converted into energy, as described by E=mc^2. What is the predicted mass of an isotope? The predicted mass is the sum of the masses of all its neutrons, protons, and electrons. What happens to the mass when subatomic particles combine to form an isotope? Some mass is lost during the combination, and this lost mass is converted into energy. What is the nuclear mass of an isotope? Nuclear mass is the actual mass of the isotope, typically found on the periodic table as atomic mass. How do you calculate nuclear mass if it is not given? Nuclear mass equals the mass number minus the number of electrons times their individual mass (0.00055 amu). Why is the predicted mass always greater than the nuclear mass? Because some mass is lost and converted into energy during the formation of the isotope. What equation allows conversion between mass and energy? Einstein’s equation, E=mc^2, allows conversion between mass and energy. What is the mass defect equation in terms of predicted and nuclear mass? Predicted mass minus mass defect equals nuclear mass. What role does energy play in breaking up an isotope into its subatomic particles? Energy is absorbed to break up the isotope into its original subatomic particles. What is the atomic mass unit (amu) equivalent in kilograms? One atomic mass unit is equal to 1.66 × 10^-27 kilograms.
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