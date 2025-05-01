What is the mass defect in nuclear chemistry? Mass defect is the difference between the predicted mass of an isotope (sum of its subatomic particles) and its actual nuclear mass.

Which subatomic particle has the greatest mass: neutron, proton, or electron? The neutron has the greatest mass, slightly more than the proton, and both are much heavier than the electron.

What are the relative atomic mass units (amu) for neutrons, protons, and electrons? Neutrons are 1.00866 amu, protons are 1.00727 amu, and electrons are 0.00055 amu.

Where is most of an atom’s mass located? Most of an atom’s mass is located in the nucleus, which contains protons and neutrons.

What does the first law of thermodynamics state? The first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.

How is mass defect related to energy? The mass lost during isotope formation (mass defect) is converted into energy, as described by E=mc^2.