Solutions: Mass Percent definitions Flashcards

Solutions: Mass Percent definitions
  • Mass Percent
    Ratio of solute mass to total solution mass, multiplied by 100, indicating concentration.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the mass percent calculation.
  • Solution
    Homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used in mass percent calculations.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    Common solute example in mass percent problems, often represented as NaOH.
  • Grams
    Unit of mass used to measure solute and solution in mass percent calculations.
  • Conversion Factor
    Ratio derived from mass percent, used to convert between concentration units.
  • Molarity
    Concentration unit that can be related to mass percent through conversion.
  • Concentration
    Measure of solute amount in a solution, expressed as mass percent or molarity.
  • Reciprocal
    Inverse of a ratio, used in conversion factor calculations for mass percent.
  • Chemical Formulation
    Process of creating a chemical mixture, where mass percent is crucial for accuracy.