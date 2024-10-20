Solutions: Mass Percent definitions Flashcards
Solutions: Mass Percent definitions
- Mass PercentRatio of solute mass to total solution mass, multiplied by 100, indicating concentration.
- SoluteSubstance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the mass percent calculation.
- SolutionHomogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used in mass percent calculations.
- Sodium HydroxideCommon solute example in mass percent problems, often represented as NaOH.
- GramsUnit of mass used to measure solute and solution in mass percent calculations.
- Conversion FactorRatio derived from mass percent, used to convert between concentration units.
- MolarityConcentration unit that can be related to mass percent through conversion.
- ConcentrationMeasure of solute amount in a solution, expressed as mass percent or molarity.
- ReciprocalInverse of a ratio, used in conversion factor calculations for mass percent.
- Chemical FormulationProcess of creating a chemical mixture, where mass percent is crucial for accuracy.