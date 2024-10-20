Solutions: Mass Percent definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Mass Percent Ratio of solute mass to total solution mass, multiplied by 100, indicating concentration.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the mass percent calculation.

Solution Homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, used in mass percent calculations.

Sodium Hydroxide Common solute example in mass percent problems, often represented as NaOH.

Grams Unit of mass used to measure solute and solution in mass percent calculations.

Conversion Factor Ratio derived from mass percent, used to convert between concentration units.

Molarity Concentration unit that can be related to mass percent through conversion.

Concentration Measure of solute amount in a solution, expressed as mass percent or molarity.

Reciprocal Inverse of a ratio, used in conversion factor calculations for mass percent.