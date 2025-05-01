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What is the metric prefix for 10^12 and its symbol? The metric prefix for 10^12 is tera, and its symbol is capital T. Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^9 and what is its symbol? The prefix is giga, and its symbol is capital G. What is the symbol and value for the metric prefix mega? Mega has the symbol capital M and represents 10^6. What does the prefix kilo mean and what is its symbol? Kilo means 10^3 and its symbol is lowercase k. Which metric prefix represents 10^2 and what is its symbol? Hecto represents 10^2 and its symbol is h. What is the metric prefix for 10^1 and its symbol? The prefix is deka, and its symbol is da. What is the base unit in the metric system and does it have a prefix? The base unit (like liter, second, mole, or ampere) does not have a prefix. Which prefix stands for 10^-1 and what is its symbol? Deci stands for 10^-1 and its symbol is d. What is the metric prefix for 10^-2 and its symbol? Centi is the prefix for 10^-2 and its symbol is c. What does the prefix milli mean and what is its symbol? Milli means 10^-3 and its symbol is m. Which metric prefix represents 10^-6 and what is its symbol? Micro represents 10^-6 and its symbol is the Greek letter μ. What is the symbol and value for the prefix nano? Nano has the symbol n and represents 10^-9. Which metric prefix stands for 10^-12 and what is its symbol? Pico stands for 10^-12 and its symbol is p. How can you use metric prefixes with base units to express different quantities? You place the metric prefix in front of the base unit, such as milliliters (mL) for 10^-3 liters or kiloamperes (kA) for 10^3 amperes. What mnemonic can help you remember the order of metric prefixes from tera to pico? The mnemonic is 'King Henry Died By Drinking Chocolate Milk Until Nine PM,' with each initial representing a metric prefix in order.
Metric Prefixes quiz
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