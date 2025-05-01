What is the metric prefix for 10^12 and its symbol? The metric prefix for 10^12 is tera, and its symbol is capital T.

Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^9 and what is its symbol? The prefix is giga, and its symbol is capital G.

What is the symbol and value for the metric prefix mega? Mega has the symbol capital M and represents 10^6.

What does the prefix kilo mean and what is its symbol? Kilo means 10^3 and its symbol is lowercase k.

Which metric prefix represents 10^2 and what is its symbol? Hecto represents 10^2 and its symbol is h.

What is the metric prefix for 10^1 and its symbol? The prefix is deka, and its symbol is da.