Metric Prefixes quiz #2 Flashcards

Metric Prefixes quiz #2
  • Which metric prefix is equivalent to 0.01 base units?
    Centi (c) is equivalent to 0.01 base units.
  • How many atoms are indicated by the prefixes for each of the following items?
    Prefixes like mono-, di-, tri- indicate 1, 2, and 3 atoms, respectively.
  • What prefix is used if there are three atoms of an element in a given compound?
    The prefix 'tri-' is used for three atoms.
  • Which metric prefix would you most likely use to measure something very large?
    Prefixes like kilo (k), mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T) are used for large quantities.
  • Which is the correct unit relationship between millimeters and kilometers?
    1 kilometer = 1,000,000 millimeters.
  • A centimeter and millimeter differ from each other by a factor of _____?
    A centimeter is 10 times larger than a millimeter.
  • Which of the following is the prefix for three?
    The prefix for three is 'tri-'.
  • How do the prefixes in the metric system relate to the basic units?
    Prefixes modify the base unit by a specific power of ten.
  • The metric system is based on powers of what number?
    The metric system is based on powers of ten.
  • Which of the following values is equal to 1 micrometer?
    1 micrometer (μm) = 0.000001 meters (10^-6 meters).
  • Which multiplier does the word kilo represent?
    Kilo represents a multiplier of 1000 (10^3).
  • What is the multiplier for the prefix centi-?
    Centi- represents a multiplier of 0.01 (10^-2).
  • Which of the following prefixes means 'above'?
    Prefixes like kilo (k), mega (M), giga (G), and tera (T) mean above the base unit.
  • Which of the following prefixes would you allot for a quantity of 1?
    No prefix is used for a quantity of 1; use the base unit.
  • Which term containing a prefix represents 0.001 liters?
    Milliliter (mL) represents 0.001 liters.
  • What are the abbreviations for a milliliter?
    The abbreviation for milliliter is mL.
  • What fraction of a meter is a millimeter?
    A millimeter is 1/1000 of a meter.
  • Which statement best describes the significance of the number 10 in the metric system?
    The metric system is based on powers of ten, making conversions simple.
  • To convert 0.8 grams to milligrams, what should you do?
    Multiply 0.8 grams by 1000 to get 800 milligrams.
  • Based on the definition of the prefix, what does 'nano-' mean?
    Nano- means 10^-9, or one-billionth of the base unit.
  • What is an example of using a metric prefix? Select all that apply.
    Examples: kilometer (km), milliliter (mL), microsecond (μs), gigamole (Gmol).
  • Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^-9?
    The metric prefix for 10^-9 is nano (n).
  • Which one of the following correctly pairs the prefix with its abbreviation?
    Milli (m), kilo (k), micro (μ), centi (c), nano (n).
  • What is the prefix associated with the multiplier 0.1?
    The prefix for 0.1 is deci (d).
  • Which prefix has 1.0 × 10^-15 as its multiplier?
    The prefix for 1.0 × 10^-15 is femto (f).
  • What is the multiplier for the prefix atto-?
    Atto- represents a multiplier of 10^-18.
  • What is the prefix associated with the multiplier 1 × 10^15?
    The prefix for 1 × 10^15 is peta (P).
  • What is the prefix word associated with the multiplier 1.0 × 10^-6?
    Micro (μ) is the prefix for 1.0 × 10^-6.
  • What is the prefix word associated with the multiplier 0.001?
    Milli (m) is the prefix for 0.001.
  • How many micrograms are in 0.23 kg?
    0.23 kg = 230,000,000 micrograms (μg).
  • Which unit represents 0.01 liters?
    0.01 liters is a centiliter (cL).
  • Which prefix means none?
    No prefix means none; use the base unit.
  • Determine the relative order of the metric prefixes of kilo-, micro-, centi-, and milli-.
    Kilo (10^3) > centi (10^-2) > milli (10^-3) > micro (10^-6).
  • Convert 45 mL to ounces using only the metric system.
    45 mL = 0.045 liters (L).
  • Place each of the metric units on the appropriate step based upon its value.
    Order: kilo > base > centi > milli > micro.
  • Convert 5 kilometers to meters using only the metric system.
    5 kilometers = 5000 meters.