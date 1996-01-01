Metric Prefixes quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/36
Which metric prefix is equivalent to 0.01 base units?
Centi (c) is equivalent to 0.01 base units.How many atoms are indicated by the prefixes for each of the following items?
Prefixes like mono-, di-, tri- indicate 1, 2, and 3 atoms, respectively.What prefix is used if there are three atoms of an element in a given compound?
The prefix 'tri-' is used for three atoms.Which metric prefix would you most likely use to measure something very large?
Prefixes like kilo (k), mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T) are used for large quantities.Which is the correct unit relationship between millimeters and kilometers?
1 kilometer = 1,000,000 millimeters.A centimeter and millimeter differ from each other by a factor of _____?
A centimeter is 10 times larger than a millimeter.Which of the following is the prefix for three?
The prefix for three is 'tri-'.How do the prefixes in the metric system relate to the basic units?
Prefixes modify the base unit by a specific power of ten.The metric system is based on powers of what number?
The metric system is based on powers of ten.Which of the following values is equal to 1 micrometer?
1 micrometer (μm) = 0.000001 meters (10^-6 meters).Which multiplier does the word kilo represent?
Kilo represents a multiplier of 1000 (10^3).What is the multiplier for the prefix centi-?
Centi- represents a multiplier of 0.01 (10^-2).Which of the following prefixes means 'above'?
Prefixes like kilo (k), mega (M), giga (G), and tera (T) mean above the base unit.Which of the following prefixes would you allot for a quantity of 1?
No prefix is used for a quantity of 1; use the base unit.Which term containing a prefix represents 0.001 liters?
Milliliter (mL) represents 0.001 liters.What are the abbreviations for a milliliter?
The abbreviation for milliliter is mL.What fraction of a meter is a millimeter?
A millimeter is 1/1000 of a meter.Which statement best describes the significance of the number 10 in the metric system?
The metric system is based on powers of ten, making conversions simple.To convert 0.8 grams to milligrams, what should you do?
Multiply 0.8 grams by 1000 to get 800 milligrams.Based on the definition of the prefix, what does 'nano-' mean?
Nano- means 10^-9, or one-billionth of the base unit.What is an example of using a metric prefix? Select all that apply.
Examples: kilometer (km), milliliter (mL), microsecond (μs), gigamole (Gmol).Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^-9?
The metric prefix for 10^-9 is nano (n).Which one of the following correctly pairs the prefix with its abbreviation?
Milli (m), kilo (k), micro (μ), centi (c), nano (n).What is the prefix associated with the multiplier 0.1?
The prefix for 0.1 is deci (d).Which prefix has 1.0 × 10^-15 as its multiplier?
The prefix for 1.0 × 10^-15 is femto (f).What is the multiplier for the prefix atto-?
Atto- represents a multiplier of 10^-18.What is the prefix associated with the multiplier 1 × 10^15?
The prefix for 1 × 10^15 is peta (P).What is the prefix word associated with the multiplier 1.0 × 10^-6?
Micro (μ) is the prefix for 1.0 × 10^-6.What is the prefix word associated with the multiplier 0.001?
Milli (m) is the prefix for 0.001.How many micrograms are in 0.23 kg?
0.23 kg = 230,000,000 micrograms (μg).Which unit represents 0.01 liters?
0.01 liters is a centiliter (cL).Which prefix means none?
No prefix means none; use the base unit.Determine the relative order of the metric prefixes of kilo-, micro-, centi-, and milli-.
Kilo (10^3) > centi (10^-2) > milli (10^-3) > micro (10^-6).Convert 45 mL to ounces using only the metric system.
45 mL = 0.045 liters (L).Place each of the metric units on the appropriate step based upon its value.
Order: kilo > base > centi > milli > micro.Convert 5 kilometers to meters using only the metric system.
5 kilometers = 5000 meters.