Metric Prefixes quiz #2 Flashcards

Which metric prefix is equivalent to 0.01 base units? Centi (c) is equivalent to 0.01 base units.

How many atoms are indicated by the prefixes for each of the following items? Prefixes like mono-, di-, tri- indicate 1, 2, and 3 atoms, respectively.

What prefix is used if there are three atoms of an element in a given compound? The prefix 'tri-' is used for three atoms.

Which metric prefix would you most likely use to measure something very large? Prefixes like kilo (k), mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T) are used for large quantities.

Which is the correct unit relationship between millimeters and kilometers? 1 kilometer = 1,000,000 millimeters.

A centimeter and millimeter differ from each other by a factor of _____? A centimeter is 10 times larger than a millimeter.