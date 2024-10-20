Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Mole Fraction A ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, denoted by X, used in chemical calculations.

Solute A substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.

Component An individual substance within a mixture or solution.

Mixture A combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.

Ratio A quantitative relationship between two numbers, showing how many times one value contains or is contained within the other.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.

Chemical Calculations Mathematical processes used to determine quantities and relationships in chemical reactions.

Gas Mixtures A combination of different gases, each retaining its own properties.