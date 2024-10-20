Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions Flashcards
Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions
- Mole FractionA ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, denoted by X, used in chemical calculations.
- SoluteA substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
- ComponentAn individual substance within a mixture or solution.
- MixtureA combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.
- RatioA quantitative relationship between two numbers, showing how many times one value contains or is contained within the other.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
- Chemical CalculationsMathematical processes used to determine quantities and relationships in chemical reactions.
- Gas MixturesA combination of different gases, each retaining its own properties.
- Unitless MeasureA dimensionless quantity that does not have any physical units associated with it.