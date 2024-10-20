Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions

Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions
  • Mole Fraction
    A ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, denoted by X, used in chemical calculations.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
  • Component
    An individual substance within a mixture or solution.
  • Mixture
    A combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.
  • Ratio
    A quantitative relationship between two numbers, showing how many times one value contains or is contained within the other.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
  • Chemical Calculations
    Mathematical processes used to determine quantities and relationships in chemical reactions.
  • Gas Mixtures
    A combination of different gases, each retaining its own properties.
  • Unitless Measure
    A dimensionless quantity that does not have any physical units associated with it.