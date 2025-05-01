What does a molecular equation represent in terms of reactants and products? A molecular equation shows reactants and products as intact compounds, not as their dissociated ions.

How are reactants typically described in a molecular equation? Reactants are usually described as aqueous compounds, meaning they are dissolved in water.

What are the products of a neutralization reaction in a molecular equation? The products are an ionic compound (salt) and water.

What distinguishes a gas evolution reaction in a molecular equation? At least one of the products formed is a gas.

What is a precipitation reaction in the context of molecular equations? A precipitation reaction forms a solid ionic compound, called a precipitate, as one of the products.

How do solubility rules relate to precipitation reactions? Solubility rules help determine whether a compound will remain dissolved or form a precipitate.