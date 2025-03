Molecular Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Equation Represents reactants and products as intact compounds, not dissociated ions, in a chemical reaction.

Neutralization Reaction Involves an acid and a base reacting to form an ionic compound and water.

Gas Evolution Reaction A chemical reaction where one of the products formed is a gas.

Precipitation Reaction A reaction resulting in the formation of a solid ionic compound, known as a precipitate.

Aqueous Reactant A reactant dissolved in water, participating in a chemical reaction.

Perchloric Acid A strong acid often used in molecular equations, represented in its aqueous form.

Barium Hydroxide A base that reacts with acids in neutralization reactions to form ionic compounds.

Barium Perchlorate An ionic compound formed from the reaction of perchloric acid and barium hydroxide.

Solubility Rules Guidelines determining whether a compound will dissolve in water or form a precipitate.