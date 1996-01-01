Molecular Equations quiz #1 Flashcards
Molecular Equations quiz #1
What is the formula of the precipitate that forms when Pb(NO3)2(aq) and K2SO4(aq) are mixed?
The formula of the precipitate is PbSO4, which forms as a solid due to its low solubility in water.Which of the following represents the molecular equation for the reaction of NH3 with HI?
The molecular equation is: NH3(aq) + HI(aq) → NH4I(aq).Which molecules are the products in the following reaction: NaOH + HCl → NaCl + H2O?
The products are NaCl (an ionic compound) and H2O (water).Which of the following represents the molecular equation for the reaction of HNO3 with CsOH?
The molecular equation is: HNO3(aq) + CsOH(aq) → CsNO3(aq) + H2O(l).Which of these is a product of the chemical reaction: NiSO4 + K2CO3 → NiCO3 + K2SO4?
NiCO3 is a product of the reaction.Identify the solid product formed, if any, from the reaction of (NH4)2CO3(aq) and Mg(NO3)2(aq).
MgCO3 is the solid product formed as a precipitate.What distinguishes a molecular equation from an ionic equation?
A molecular equation shows all reactants and products as intact compounds, while an ionic equation displays them as their dissociated ions.In a gas evolution reaction, what is a key characteristic of the products formed?
At least one of the products is a gas, which differentiates it from other types of reactions.What role do solubility rules play in precipitation reactions?
Solubility rules help determine whether a compound will remain dissolved or form a solid precipitate in a reaction.How can you classify a molecular equation based on its products?
You can classify it as a neutralization, gas evolution, or precipitation equation depending on whether the products include water, a gas, or a solid.