Molecular Equations
Molecular Equations show reacting molecules involved in a chemical reaction.
In a typical molecular equation, two reactants dissociate and reorganize to form new products.
A reaction occurs only if solid, gas or liquid water is formed. If both products are aqueous, NO REACTION has occurred.
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →
