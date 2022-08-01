Skip to main content
General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Table of contents
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions

Molecular Equations

Molecular Equations show reacting molecules involved in a chemical reaction. 

Examining Molecular Equations
Molecular Equations

Ah, molecular equation shows the intact compounds instead of their associative ionic forms. Now, when we talk about a molecular equation, we're reacting acquis react in one with Equus reacting to to produce product one plus product to Ah good example of this is we have two moles of per caloric acid in their acquis form, plus one mole of barium hydroxide, creating or producing one mole of barium per chlorate, plus two moles of water as liquid. Now, when it comes to a molecular equation, we can define different types of molecular equations based on the products they form in a neutralization equation. We have an acquis acid reacting within a quiz space, just like in the example we provided. And what we tend to form as products are some type of ionic compound plus water. Now, when we get toe later chapters, when we talk about mawr, advanced acid and base reactions, we'll see that sometimes we don't form water, so we won't have to worry about that. For now. Just realize that when we're talking about a basic acid base, neutralization equation will produce water and ionic salt as products now in a gas evolution equation from the name. We know that a gas is involved here. We still have a quiz reacting one and two reacting, and at least one of the products produced will be a gas, so we'll have a gas plus product to not product to, of course, could be a gas, too. But that's not always a guarantee. Finally, we have a precipitation equation, and from the name precipitation, we know that a precipitate and is involved. And if you've watched my saw ability, rules, videos, you know that precipitate represents a solid. So in a precipitation equation, it's if at least one of the products formed is a solid ionic compound. So just remember, we have our molecular equation, which tends to be a quiz reacting one in a quiz, reacting to reacting to create products one and products to. Based on those identities of those products, we can have different types of molecular equations

In a typical molecular equation, two reactants dissociate and reorganize to form new products

Molecular Equations Example 1

in this example question. It says which of the following is a precipitation reaction? Remember, in a precipitation reaction, we have a quiz reacting, one reacting with a quick reaction to to produce products. And at least one of those products has to be a solid ionic compound. So if we take a look here in the first one, we have to Equus reactant. That's cool. But here we're creating water as a liquid and an ionic compound. Here, HCL is an acid coaches a base, so this actually is an acid base reaction or equation for the next one. We have a solid reactor, reacting with an aqueous, reacting to produce a solid product and iniquitous product. Now remember for to be a precipitation reaction, both of my reactant have to be in the acquis form. One of them is a solid, so this will not do for the last one. We have to acquiesce, react INTs and we created at least one solid product. Because of this option, C would have to represent our precipitation reaction
Molecular Equations Example 2

here, we can say that a molecular equation can be written when given react in one and reacting to If we take a look at this example question, it says predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation. All right, so right, the molecular equation. We're gonna follow the given steps. So Step one says we have to break up reacting one and reacting to into their ionic forms. If we look at reactant one, it's composed of lithium and hydroxide. Remember, lithium is in Group one A. So it's plus one. Hi, Drunk Side is a poly atomic ion, so it's minus one. Magnesium sulfate. Magnesium is in Group two ways, so it's two plus for its charge. Sulfate is two minus Now. If you don't quite remember how I'm coming up with these charges, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on periodic table and charges and then, as well as my poly Atomic ions concept videos. So we've done that first part Step two. We swamp Ionic partners by remembering that opposite charges attract apply the rules from combining ions based on the numerical values of their charges. Alright. So opposite charges attract this positive will be attracted to this new negative. This negative will be attracted to this new positive. So they're switching partners now, remember, if the numbers within the charges are different, they don't cancel out. They're going to crisscross. So there's one from here would come here. The two from here would come here. That would give me Al I two s 04 plus. Then we're gonna have the one from here. Come over here. The two from here. Come over here. Here. That would give me M G. And then the two is for all of Oso O H two This you confined when we talked about naming ionic compounds and writing ionic compounds. So again, everything we've learned about Ionic compounds up to this point is necessary. Toe effectively write a molecular equation. All right, so we've written out what the products are now. Step three is important. We're gonna say a reaction occurs. Oh, Onley occurs if a solid gas or liquid water is formed as a product. If both both of the products formed are acquis meaning meaning there soluble, then no reaction has occurred and we stop. We just say no reaction here. We have to use a sigh. Ability rules to determine the products form will be soluble or insoluble. So let's come back up here. One problem that we made is lithium sulfate. Remember Ghana Cash and cops? Libyans of Group one, A element. So that's part of Ghana, right? So anything connected to a group one? A ion is automatically soluble, so this would be a quiz. Magnesium hydroxide hydroxide is part of cops. We said that hydraulic sides are insoluble unless they're connected to CBS, right, calcium, barium or sulfur. Also, if they're connected to things from Ghana gonna cash, they could also be soluble. But here hydroxide is not connected to calcium, barium or sulfur. And magnesium is not part of Ghana cash in any way. So here, this would be solid. So we just created a solid. So we know a reaction has occurred because, remember, you have to create a solid gas or liquid water. So Step four, if necessary, balance your molecular equation by placing the correct coefficients in front of each in front of each molecule. So we're gonna do that now we're gonna place the right coefficient in front of each molecule. So coming back up, if we look at our balanced equation or unbalanced equation, we have to lift items here, but only one here. So we're gonna put it to here now we have to lithium, but we also gives us to hydraulic sides. That's okay, because, look, we have to hydroxide here. Then what do we see? We see that we have one magnesium, one magnesium, one sulfate, one sulfate. So our equation is balanced. So if we write all the coefficients in front, it would be to one, one and one, so this would represent our balanced molecular equation.

A reaction occurs only if solid, gas or liquid water is formed. If both products are aqueous, NO REACTION has occurred.

Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.

Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →

Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.

MgBr2 (aq) +  NaC2H3O2 (aq) →

Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation

Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →

