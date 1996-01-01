Molecular Formula quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many atoms are in a single molecule of Fe2O3? Fe2O3 contains 5 atoms in total (2 iron and 3 oxygen).

How many hydrogen atoms are in an acetic acid molecule? Acetic acid (C2H4O2) contains 4 hydrogen atoms per molecule.

Which of the following would you classify as a molecule? H2O, CO2, and C6H12O6 are examples of molecules.

What is the total number of carbon atoms in a molecule of ethanoic acid? Ethanoic acid (acetic acid, C2H4O2) contains 2 carbon atoms per molecule.

The molar mass of coniine is given as 127.23 g/mol. What is its molecular formula? The molecular formula of coniine is C8H17N.

What is the smallest unit of a chemical compound that still has the properties of that compound? A molecule is the smallest unit of a chemical compound with its properties.