Molecular Formula quiz #2 Flashcards
Molecular Formula quiz #2
How many atoms are in a single molecule of Fe2O3?
Fe2O3 contains 5 atoms in total (2 iron and 3 oxygen).How many hydrogen atoms are in an acetic acid molecule?
Acetic acid (C2H4O2) contains 4 hydrogen atoms per molecule.Which of the following would you classify as a molecule?
H2O, CO2, and C6H12O6 are examples of molecules.What is the total number of carbon atoms in a molecule of ethanoic acid?
Ethanoic acid (acetic acid, C2H4O2) contains 2 carbon atoms per molecule.The molar mass of coniine is given as 127.23 g/mol. What is its molecular formula?
The molecular formula of coniine is C8H17N.What is the smallest unit of a chemical compound that still has the properties of that compound?
A molecule is the smallest unit of a chemical compound with its properties.Which of the following is a molecule?
O2, H2O, and CO2 are examples of molecules.What does '2' mean in the formula for water H2O?
The '2' indicates there are two hydrogen atoms in each water molecule.A molecule of H2SO4 contains how many atoms?
H2SO4 contains 7 atoms in total (2 hydrogen, 1 sulfur, 4 oxygen).Which description best describes a molecular formula?
A molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule.How many oxygen atoms are in H2SO4?
There are 4 oxygen atoms in H2SO4.What would the molecular formula be if magnesium and nitrogen reacted to form a neutral compound?
The molecular formula would be Mg3N2.Which of the following is not an example of a molecular formula?
NaCl is not a molecular formula; it is an ionic formula.What does the formula C6H12O6 mean?
It means the molecule contains 6 carbon, 12 hydrogen, and 6 oxygen atoms.How many oxygen atoms are in the chemical formula Al(PO4)3?
Al(PO4)3 contains 12 oxygen atoms (3 PO4 groups, each with 4 oxygen atoms).The diagram shows the molecular structure of propane. What is the chemical formula for propane?
The chemical formula for propane is C3H8.What is the chemical compound that makes up dry ice?
Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, CO2.Ascorbic acid has a molar mass of 176.14 g/mol. What is the molecular formula of ascorbic acid?
The molecular formula of ascorbic acid is C6H8O6.What is the chemical formula of ammonia?
The chemical formula of ammonia is NH3.What is the molecular formula for propane?
The molecular formula for propane is C3H8.How many iodine atoms are there in one molecule of CI4?
There are 4 iodine atoms in one molecule of CI4.How many nitrogen atoms are there in one molecule of N2H4?
There are 2 nitrogen atoms in one molecule of N2H4.What is the correct molecular formula for silicon tetrachloride?
The molecular formula for silicon tetrachloride is SiCl4.How many hydrogen atoms are in one molecule of water?
There are 2 hydrogen atoms in one molecule of water (H2O).What is the name given to the units that make up covalently bonded compounds?
Molecules are the units that make up covalently bonded compounds.How many bromine atoms are there in one molecule of CH3Br?
There is 1 bromine atom in one molecule of CH3Br.Which type of formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element present in a compound?
The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element.What is the chemical formula for this polysaccharide?
A common polysaccharide formula is (C6H10O5)n, such as for starch or cellulose.What is the molecular formula for the compound illustrated below?
The molecular formula depends on the illustration; for glucose, it is C6H12O6.How many iodine atoms are there in 3 molecules of CI4?
There are 12 iodine atoms in 3 molecules of CI4 (4 per molecule).Which of the formulas must be molecular formulas?
Formulas like C6H12O6, H2O, and CO2 are molecular formulas.What is the molecular formula for ozone?
The molecular formula for ozone is O3.What is the chemical formula for ozone?
The chemical formula for ozone is O3.How many atoms of oxygen in the chemical formula 2Ca(ClO2)2? 2 4 6 8
There are 8 oxygen atoms in 2Ca(ClO2)2.What does the chemical formula C3H6O2 tell about a molecule of the compound it represents?
It tells the molecule contains 3 carbon, 6 hydrogen, and 2 oxygen atoms.Given the following elementary reaction what is the molecularity? A + 2B → AB2
The molecularity is 3 (one A and two B molecules).What is the molecular formula if the molar mass is 34.02 g/mole and the empirical formula is HO?
The molecular formula is H2O2.The molar mass of the compound was found to be 30.069 g/mol. What is the molecular formula?
The molecular formula is CH2O.What is its molecular formula? Type in the correct number based on the label. CaHb a: b:
The molecular formula is CaHb, with 'a' and 'b' representing the number of calcium and hydrogen atoms, respectively.How many of each type of atom is present in the molecule above?
The number of each type of atom depends on the molecular formula shown.