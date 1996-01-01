Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Molecular Formula quiz #2 Flashcards

Molecular Formula quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many atoms are in a single molecule of Fe2O3?
    Fe2O3 contains 5 atoms in total (2 iron and 3 oxygen).
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in an acetic acid molecule?
    Acetic acid (C2H4O2) contains 4 hydrogen atoms per molecule.
  • Which of the following would you classify as a molecule?
    H2O, CO2, and C6H12O6 are examples of molecules.
  • What is the total number of carbon atoms in a molecule of ethanoic acid?
    Ethanoic acid (acetic acid, C2H4O2) contains 2 carbon atoms per molecule.
  • The molar mass of coniine is given as 127.23 g/mol. What is its molecular formula?
    The molecular formula of coniine is C8H17N.
  • What is the smallest unit of a chemical compound that still has the properties of that compound?
    A molecule is the smallest unit of a chemical compound with its properties.
  • Which of the following is a molecule?
    O2, H2O, and CO2 are examples of molecules.
  • What does '2' mean in the formula for water H2O?
    The '2' indicates there are two hydrogen atoms in each water molecule.
  • A molecule of H2SO4 contains how many atoms?
    H2SO4 contains 7 atoms in total (2 hydrogen, 1 sulfur, 4 oxygen).
  • Which description best describes a molecular formula?
    A molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in H2SO4?
    There are 4 oxygen atoms in H2SO4.
  • What would the molecular formula be if magnesium and nitrogen reacted to form a neutral compound?
    The molecular formula would be Mg3N2.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a molecular formula?
    NaCl is not a molecular formula; it is an ionic formula.
  • What does the formula C6H12O6 mean?
    It means the molecule contains 6 carbon, 12 hydrogen, and 6 oxygen atoms.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in the chemical formula Al(PO4)3?
    Al(PO4)3 contains 12 oxygen atoms (3 PO4 groups, each with 4 oxygen atoms).
  • The diagram shows the molecular structure of propane. What is the chemical formula for propane?
    The chemical formula for propane is C3H8.
  • What is the chemical compound that makes up dry ice?
    Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, CO2.
  • Ascorbic acid has a molar mass of 176.14 g/mol. What is the molecular formula of ascorbic acid?
    The molecular formula of ascorbic acid is C6H8O6.
  • What is the chemical formula of ammonia?
    The chemical formula of ammonia is NH3.
  • What is the molecular formula for propane?
    The molecular formula for propane is C3H8.
  • How many iodine atoms are there in one molecule of CI4?
    There are 4 iodine atoms in one molecule of CI4.
  • How many nitrogen atoms are there in one molecule of N2H4?
    There are 2 nitrogen atoms in one molecule of N2H4.
  • What is the correct molecular formula for silicon tetrachloride?
    The molecular formula for silicon tetrachloride is SiCl4.
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in one molecule of water?
    There are 2 hydrogen atoms in one molecule of water (H2O).
  • What is the name given to the units that make up covalently bonded compounds?
    Molecules are the units that make up covalently bonded compounds.
  • How many bromine atoms are there in one molecule of CH3Br?
    There is 1 bromine atom in one molecule of CH3Br.
  • Which type of formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element present in a compound?
    The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element.
  • What is the chemical formula for this polysaccharide?
    A common polysaccharide formula is (C6H10O5)n, such as for starch or cellulose.
  • What is the molecular formula for the compound illustrated below?
    The molecular formula depends on the illustration; for glucose, it is C6H12O6.
  • How many iodine atoms are there in 3 molecules of CI4?
    There are 12 iodine atoms in 3 molecules of CI4 (4 per molecule).
  • Which of the formulas must be molecular formulas?
    Formulas like C6H12O6, H2O, and CO2 are molecular formulas.
  • What is the molecular formula for ozone?
    The molecular formula for ozone is O3.
  • What is the chemical formula for ozone?
    The chemical formula for ozone is O3.
  • How many atoms of oxygen in the chemical formula 2Ca(ClO2)2? 2 4 6 8
    There are 8 oxygen atoms in 2Ca(ClO2)2.
  • What does the chemical formula C3H6O2 tell about a molecule of the compound it represents?
    It tells the molecule contains 3 carbon, 6 hydrogen, and 2 oxygen atoms.
  • Given the following elementary reaction what is the molecularity? A + 2B → AB2
    The molecularity is 3 (one A and two B molecules).
  • What is the molecular formula if the molar mass is 34.02 g/mole and the empirical formula is HO?
    The molecular formula is H2O2.
  • The molar mass of the compound was found to be 30.069 g/mol. What is the molecular formula?
    The molecular formula is CH2O.
  • What is its molecular formula? Type in the correct number based on the label. CaHb a: b:
    The molecular formula is CaHb, with 'a' and 'b' representing the number of calcium and hydrogen atoms, respectively.
  • How many of each type of atom is present in the molecule above?
    The number of each type of atom depends on the molecular formula shown.