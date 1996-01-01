Molecular Formula quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molecular Formula quiz #3

Molecular Formula quiz #3
  • How many atoms of oxygen are represented in 2CaNO3?
    There are 6 oxygen atoms in 2Ca(NO3)2.
  • A molecule with the chemical formula C6H12O6 is probably a
    It is probably a sugar, specifically glucose.
  • A group of atoms joined together in a particular way
    A molecule is a group of atoms joined together in a particular way.
  • Enter the molecular formula for butane, C4H10. Express your answer as a chemical formula.
    The molecular formula for butane is C4H10.
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?
    The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.
  • Write the chemical formula for this molecule:
    The chemical formula depends on the molecule shown; for water, it is H2O.
  • Gluten chemical formula
    Gluten is a mixture of proteins and does not have a simple chemical formula.
  • What does the empirical formula represent in a compound?
    The empirical formula shows the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound, not the actual number of atoms.
  • How do you obtain the molecular formula from the empirical formula if you know the n factor?
    Multiply each subscript in the empirical formula by the n factor to get the molecular formula.
  • If a compound's n factor is 1, what does this indicate about its empirical and molecular formulas?
    It means the empirical formula and the molecular formula are identical for that compound.