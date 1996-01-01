Molecular Formula quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many atoms of oxygen are represented in 2CaNO3? There are 6 oxygen atoms in 2Ca(NO3)2.

A molecule with the chemical formula C6H12O6 is probably a It is probably a sugar, specifically glucose.

A group of atoms joined together in a particular way A molecule is a group of atoms joined together in a particular way.

Enter the molecular formula for butane, C4H10. Express your answer as a chemical formula. The molecular formula for butane is C4H10.

What is the chemical formula for glucose? The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.

Write the chemical formula for this molecule: The chemical formula depends on the molecule shown; for water, it is H2O.