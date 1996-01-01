Molecular Formula quiz #3 Flashcards
Molecular Formula quiz #3
How many atoms of oxygen are represented in 2CaNO3?
There are 6 oxygen atoms in 2Ca(NO3)2.A molecule with the chemical formula C6H12O6 is probably a
It is probably a sugar, specifically glucose.A group of atoms joined together in a particular way
A molecule is a group of atoms joined together in a particular way.Enter the molecular formula for butane, C4H10. Express your answer as a chemical formula.
The molecular formula for butane is C4H10.What is the chemical formula for glucose?
The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.Write the chemical formula for this molecule:
The chemical formula depends on the molecule shown; for water, it is H2O.Gluten chemical formula
Gluten is a mixture of proteins and does not have a simple chemical formula.What does the empirical formula represent in a compound?
The empirical formula shows the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound, not the actual number of atoms.How do you obtain the molecular formula from the empirical formula if you know the n factor?
Multiply each subscript in the empirical formula by the n factor to get the molecular formula.If a compound's n factor is 1, what does this indicate about its empirical and molecular formulas?
It means the empirical formula and the molecular formula are identical for that compound.