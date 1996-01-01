Molecular Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What causes water molecules to have a bent shape? Water molecules have a bent shape due to two lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which repel the hydrogen atoms and create a bond angle less than 109.5°.

Which statement describes a molecule that has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape? A molecule with a trigonal pyramidal shape has four electron groups: three bonding pairs and one lone pair on the central atom.

What is the molecular geometry of CCl4? CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.

What shape does the molecule BF3 have? BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.

Which of the following does not have an angular shape? CO2 does not have an angular shape; it is linear.

What is the shape of a water molecule? A water molecule has a bent (angular) shape.