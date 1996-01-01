Molecular Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz #1
What causes water molecules to have a bent shape?
Water molecules have a bent shape due to two lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which repel the hydrogen atoms and create a bond angle less than 109.5°.Which statement describes a molecule that has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape?
A molecule with a trigonal pyramidal shape has four electron groups: three bonding pairs and one lone pair on the central atom.What is the molecular geometry of CCl4?
CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.What shape does the molecule BF3 have?
BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.Which of the following does not have an angular shape?
A water molecule has a bent (angular) shape.What is the shape of the 2p orbitals?
CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular shape.Why is water a bent molecule and not linear?
Water is bent because the two lone pairs on oxygen repel the hydrogen atoms, resulting in a bent geometry.What shape would you expect for XeF4?
XeF4 has a square planar molecular geometry.What is the shape of an ammonia molecule?
Ammonia (NH3) has a trigonal pyramidal shape.Which of the following molecules has the shape of a completed tetrahedron?
Methane (CH4) has the shape of a completed tetrahedron.What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 4 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
The molecular geometry is seesaw.How many atoms are in a tetrahedral molecule?
BF3 has a trigonal planar geometry.How many electron domains does carbon dioxide have?
Carbon dioxide has two electron domains around the central atom.What shape would you expect the compound hydrogen fluoride to have?
Hydrogen fluoride (HF) is linear.What is the molecular geometry for germanium disulfide?
Germanium disulfide (GeS2) has a linear molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 5 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
The water molecule has a bent (angular) shape.What is the molecular geometry of NH4+?
NH4+ has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.What shape would you expect CH3Cl to have?
CH3Cl has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.Why do lone pairs impact the shape of a molecule?
Lone pairs occupy more space than bonding pairs, causing greater repulsion and altering bond angles, which changes the molecular shape.What is the shape of a boron trifluoride molecule?
CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular shape.A central atom with four single bonds and two lone pairs will exhibit what molecular structure?
It will have a square planar molecular structure.The shape of a molecule is tetrahedral. How many lone pairs are most likely on the central atom?
BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular shape.What is the molecular geometry of PH3?
PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.Which of the following compounds has the same geometry as methane?
Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) has the same geometry as methane (tetrahedral).What is the molecular geometry of SF4?
SF4 has a seesaw molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 2 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
The molecular geometry is bent (angular).What is the molecular geometry for NF3?
CO2 is linear.What is the molecular geometry of BeF2?
CO2 has a linear 3-D shape.What is the shape of CF4?
CF4 has a tetrahedral shape.Which of the following does not have trigonal planar electron-pair geometry?
NH3 does not have trigonal planar electron-pair geometry; it is tetrahedral.Which of the following are three-dimensional representations of a molecule?
Ball-and-stick and space-filling models are three-dimensional representations of a molecule.