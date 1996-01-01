Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz #1
  • What causes water molecules to have a bent shape?
    Water molecules have a bent shape due to two lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which repel the hydrogen atoms and create a bond angle less than 109.5°.
  • Which statement describes a molecule that has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape?
    A molecule with a trigonal pyramidal shape has four electron groups: three bonding pairs and one lone pair on the central atom.
  • What is the molecular geometry of CCl4?
    CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What shape does the molecule BF3 have?
    BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • Which of the following does not have an angular shape?
    CO2 does not have an angular shape; it is linear.
  • What is the shape of the 2p orbitals?
    The 2p orbitals have a dumbbell shape.
  • What shape would you expect for XeF4?
    XeF4 has a square planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the shape of an ammonia molecule?
    Ammonia (NH3) has a trigonal pyramidal shape.
  • Which of the following molecules has the shape of a completed tetrahedron?
    Methane (CH4) has the shape of a completed tetrahedron.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 4 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
    The molecular geometry is seesaw.
  • How many atoms are in a tetrahedral molecule?
    A tetrahedral molecule typically has five atoms: one central atom and four surrounding atoms.
  • How many electron domains does carbon dioxide have?
    Carbon dioxide has two electron domains around the central atom.
  • What shape would you expect the compound hydrogen fluoride to have?
    Hydrogen fluoride (HF) is linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry for germanium disulfide?
    Germanium disulfide (GeS2) has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 5 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
    The molecular geometry is square pyramidal.
  • What is the molecular geometry of NH4+?
    NH4+ has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What shape would you expect CH3Cl to have?
    CH3Cl has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Why do lone pairs impact the shape of a molecule?
    Lone pairs occupy more space than bonding pairs, causing greater repulsion and altering bond angles, which changes the molecular shape.
  • A central atom with four single bonds and two lone pairs will exhibit what molecular structure?
    It will have a square planar molecular structure.
  • The shape of a molecule is tetrahedral. How many lone pairs are most likely on the central atom?
    There are zero lone pairs on the central atom in a tetrahedral molecule.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PH3?
    PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • Which of the following compounds has the same geometry as methane?
    Carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) has the same geometry as methane (tetrahedral).
  • What is the molecular geometry of SF4?
    SF4 has a seesaw molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 2 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
    The molecular geometry is bent (angular).
  • What is the molecular geometry for NF3?
    NF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the shape of a CO2 molecule?
    CO2 is linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry of BeF2?
    BeF2 has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the shape of CF4?
    CF4 has a tetrahedral shape.
  • Which of the following does not have trigonal planar electron-pair geometry?
    NH3 does not have trigonal planar electron-pair geometry; it is tetrahedral.
  • Which of the following are three-dimensional representations of a molecule?
    Ball-and-stick and space-filling models are three-dimensional representations of a molecule.