Molecular Geometry quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the shape of HBr? HBr is linear.

Which compound below is a polar molecule and has a linear molecular geometry? Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is a polar molecule with linear geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of IF5? IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry for BF3? BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of the sulfate ion? The sulfate ion (SO4^2-) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.

What is the three-dimensional shape for NH3? NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal three-dimensional shape.