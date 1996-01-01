Molecular Geometry quiz #2 Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz #2
What is the shape of HBr?
HBr is linear.Which compound below is a polar molecule and has a linear molecular geometry?
Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is a polar molecule with linear geometry.What is the molecular geometry of IF5?
BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of the sulfate ion?
The sulfate ion (SO4^2-) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.What is the three-dimensional shape for NH3?
BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry if you have 3 single bonds and 1 lone pair around the central atom?
The molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.Which of the following is the correct molecular shape of CH4?
CH4 has a tetrahedral molecular shape.What is the molecular geometry about the central atom in the angle shown in the molecule below?
The molecular geometry depends on the number of bonding and lone pairs; for example, with four bonding pairs and no lone pairs, it is tetrahedral.What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 3 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
The molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.What will be the electron-pair geometry of XeF2?
XeF2 has a trigonal bipyramidal electron-pair geometry.What is the molecular geometry of boron trihydride?
Boron trihydride (BH3) has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of SCl2?
SCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of SF6?
SF6 has an octahedral molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of ozone?
Ozone (O3) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the electron pair geometry of O3?
O3 has a trigonal planar electron pair geometry.What is the shape of CO2?
CO2 is linear.What is the molecular geometry of H2O?
H2O has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with four bonding domains and one nonbonding domain?
The molecular geometry is seesaw.What shape is the ammonium ion?
The ammonium ion (NH4+) is tetrahedral.Why is ammonia not a planar molecule?
Ammonia is not planar because the lone pair on nitrogen pushes the three hydrogen atoms down, creating a trigonal pyramidal shape.Which of the following molecules would be expected to exhibit a trigonal planar geometry?
BF3 would be expected to exhibit a trigonal planar geometry.Ammonia has what molecule geometry?
PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular shape of CH2O?
CH2O (formaldehyde) has a trigonal planar molecular shape.What is the molecular geometry about nitrogen in CH3NH2?
The nitrogen in CH3NH2 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.Which of the molecules are linear?
CO2, HCN, and BeCl2 are linear molecules.What is the difference between trigonal planar and trigonal pyramidal?
Trigonal planar has three bonding pairs and no lone pairs; trigonal pyramidal has three bonding pairs and one lone pair.What is the molecular geometry of OF2?
PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry.What is the molecular geometry of the carbon atom in methane?
NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What molecular geometry would PH3 have?
NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What will be the molecular structure of SO2?
SO2 has a bent (angular) molecular structure.What is the molecular shape of H2O?
H2O has a bent (angular) molecular shape.What is the shape of HCN?
PCl3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of SCl2?
SCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.