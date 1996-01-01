Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry quiz #2 Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz #2
  • What is the shape of HBr?
    HBr is linear.
  • Which compound below is a polar molecule and has a linear molecular geometry?
    Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is a polar molecule with linear geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of IF5?
    IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry for BF3?
    BF3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of the sulfate ion?
    The sulfate ion (SO4^2-) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What is the three-dimensional shape for NH3?
    NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal three-dimensional shape.
  • What is the molecular geometry if you have 3 single bonds and 1 lone pair around the central atom?
    The molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.
  • Which of the following is the correct molecular shape of CH4?
    CH4 has a tetrahedral molecular shape.
  • What is the molecular geometry about the central atom in the angle shown in the molecule below?
    The molecular geometry depends on the number of bonding and lone pairs; for example, with four bonding pairs and no lone pairs, it is tetrahedral.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with 3 outer atoms and 1 lone pair on the central atom?
    The molecular geometry is trigonal pyramidal.
  • What will be the electron-pair geometry of XeF2?
    XeF2 has a trigonal bipyramidal electron-pair geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of boron trihydride?
    Boron trihydride (BH3) has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of SCl2?
    SCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of SF6?
    SF6 has an octahedral molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of ozone?
    Ozone (O3) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the electron pair geometry of O3?
    O3 has a trigonal planar electron pair geometry.
  • What is the shape of CO2?
    CO2 is linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry of H2O?
    H2O has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a molecule with four bonding domains and one nonbonding domain?
    The molecular geometry is seesaw.
  • What shape is the ammonium ion?
    The ammonium ion (NH4+) is tetrahedral.
  • Why is ammonia not a planar molecule?
    Ammonia is not planar because the lone pair on nitrogen pushes the three hydrogen atoms down, creating a trigonal pyramidal shape.
  • Which of the following molecules would be expected to exhibit a trigonal planar geometry?
    BF3 would be expected to exhibit a trigonal planar geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PH3?
    PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular shape of CH2O?
    CH2O (formaldehyde) has a trigonal planar molecular shape.
  • What is the molecular geometry about nitrogen in CH3NH2?
    The nitrogen in CH3NH2 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • Which of the molecules are linear?
    CO2, HCN, and BeCl2 are linear molecules.
  • What is the difference between trigonal planar and trigonal pyramidal?
    Trigonal planar has three bonding pairs and no lone pairs; trigonal pyramidal has three bonding pairs and one lone pair.
  • What is the molecular geometry of OF2?
    OF2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of the carbon atom in methane?
    The carbon atom in methane (CH4) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What will be the molecular structure of SO2?
    SO2 has a bent (angular) molecular structure.
  • What is the molecular shape of H2O?
    H2O has a bent (angular) molecular shape.
  • What is the shape of HCN?
    HCN is linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PCl3?
    PCl3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
