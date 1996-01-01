Molecular Geometry quiz #3 Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz #3
What is the shape (molecular geometry) of XeF4?
XeF4 has a square planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of BeCl2?
BeCl2 has a linear molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of PF5?
PF5 has a trigonal bipyramidal molecular geometry.What is the shape of carbon dioxide?
SO3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the shape (molecular geometry) of O3?
O3 (ozone) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of NF3?
Sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4) has a seesaw molecular geometry.How many outer atoms and lone pairs are present in a molecule with a trigonal pyramidal shape?
A trigonal pyramidal molecule has three outer atoms and one lone pair on the central atom.What is the shape (molecular geometry) of ICl2-?
ICl2- has a linear molecular geometry.What is the the shape (molecular geometry) of SF4?
H2S has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.How many outer atoms and lone pairs are present in a molecule with a square pyramidal shape?
A square pyramidal molecule has five outer atoms and one lone pair on the central atom.What is the electronic geometry of SF6?
SF6 has an octahedral electronic geometry.What will be the molecular geometry of SO2?
SO2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular shape of NH3?
NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape.What molecular geometry is represented by water?
Water (H2O) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular shape and polarity for xenon tetrafluoride?
Propene (C3H6) has a three-dimensional shape.What is the molecular shape of O3?
O3 (ozone) has a bent (angular) molecular shape.What is the molecular geometry of CH4?
CH4 (methane) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry for PH3?
PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.Water has what molecule geometry?
Water (H2O) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.The molecular structure of a water molecule is?
The molecular structure of water is bent (angular).What is the molecular geometry of PF3?
PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What molecular geometry does VSEPR predict for CCl4?
VSEPR predicts a tetrahedral molecular geometry for CCl4.What is the molecular geometry of methane?
If water were linear, the bond angle would be 180°, and it would not be polar.What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) molecule?
Linear.