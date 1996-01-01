Molecular Geometry quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the shape (molecular geometry) of XeF4? XeF4 has a square planar molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of BeCl2? BeCl2 has a linear molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of PF5? PF5 has a trigonal bipyramidal molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of carbon dioxide? Carbon dioxide (CO2) has a linear molecular geometry.