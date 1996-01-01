Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry quiz #3 Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz #3
  • What is the shape (molecular geometry) of XeF4?
    XeF4 has a square planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of BeCl2?
    BeCl2 has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PF5?
    PF5 has a trigonal bipyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the shape of carbon dioxide?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry of SO3?
    SO3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the shape (molecular geometry) of O3?
    O3 (ozone) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of NF3?
    NF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of H2S?
    H2S has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of sulfur tetrafluoride?
    Sulfur tetrafluoride (SF4) has a seesaw molecular geometry.
  • How many outer atoms and lone pairs are present in a molecule with a trigonal pyramidal shape?
    A trigonal pyramidal molecule has three outer atoms and one lone pair on the central atom.
  • What is the shape (molecular geometry) of ICl2-?
    ICl2- has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the the shape (molecular geometry) of SF4?
    SF4 has a seesaw molecular geometry.
  • What type of electron-pair geometry will CO2 exhibit?
    CO2 exhibits a linear electron-pair geometry.
  • How many outer atoms and lone pairs are present in a molecule with a square pyramidal shape?
    A square pyramidal molecule has five outer atoms and one lone pair on the central atom.
  • What is the electronic geometry of SF6?
    SF6 has an octahedral electronic geometry.
  • What will be the molecular geometry of SO2?
    SO2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular shape of NH3?
    NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape.
  • What molecular geometry is represented by water?
    Water (H2O) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular shape and polarity for xenon tetrafluoride?
    XeF4 has a square planar shape and is nonpolar.
  • Does propene have an overall two-dimensional shape or three-dimensional shape?
    Propene (C3H6) has a three-dimensional shape.
  • What is the molecular shape of O3?
    O3 (ozone) has a bent (angular) molecular shape.
  • What is the molecular geometry of CH4?
    CH4 (methane) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry for PH3?
    PH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • Water has what molecule geometry?
    Water (H2O) has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • The molecular structure of a water molecule is?
    The molecular structure of water is bent (angular).
  • What is the molecular geometry of PF3?
    PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What molecular geometry does VSEPR predict for CCl4?
    VSEPR predicts a tetrahedral molecular geometry for CCl4.
  • What is the molecular geometry of methane?
    Methane (CH4) has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Which statement would be true about a water molecule if it had a linear shape?
    If water were linear, the bond angle would be 180°, and it would not be polar.
  • What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) molecule?
    Linear.