Molecular Geometry quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule? Linear.

Which of these diagrams is consistent with the predicted shape of a molecule of H2S? A diagram showing a bent (angular) shape is consistent with H2S.

What is the molecular geometry of IF5? IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.

Which model represents the diatomic fluorine molecule? A linear model represents the diatomic fluorine (F2) molecule.

What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) molecule? Linear.

What is the molecular geometry of POCl3? POCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.