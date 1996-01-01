Molecular Geometry quiz #4 Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule?
Linear.Which of these diagrams is consistent with the predicted shape of a molecule of H2S?
A diagram showing a bent (angular) shape is consistent with H2S.What is the molecular geometry of IF5?
IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.Which model represents the diatomic fluorine molecule?
A linear model represents the diatomic fluorine (F2) molecule.What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) molecule?
Linear.What is the molecular geometry of POCl3?
POCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.Which of the following compounds would have a linear molecular geometry? 1. N2 2. H2S 3. CO2
N2 and CO2 have linear molecular geometry.Which is most likely an example of an angular molecule? NH3, H2O, SiCl4, H2CO
H2O is an example of an angular (bent) molecule.What shape is liquid water thought to maintain the longest?
Liquid water maintains a bent (angular) shape the longest.What is the molecular geometry?
Molecular geometry is the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule determined by the number of bonding and lone pairs around the central atom.What molecular shape does chloramine have?
Chloramine (NH2Cl) has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape.Which ABN molecule is trigonal pyramidal?
NH3 is an example of a trigonal pyramidal ABN molecule.Which of the following correctly matches a compound with its molecular geometry?
CH4 - tetrahedral.What is the molecular shape and polarity of carbon tetrabromide?
Carbon tetrabromide (CBr4) has a tetrahedral shape and is nonpolar.What is the shape of CH4?
CH4 has a tetrahedral shape.What is the shape (molecular geometry) of BrCl3?
BrCl3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.The resulting electron domain geometry is?
The electron domain geometry depends on the number of electron groups; for example, four groups result in a tetrahedral geometry.PF4+ molecular geometry?
PF4+ has a seesaw molecular geometry.F2 molecular shape?
F2 is linear.Number of electron domains in H2O?
H2O has four electron domains (two bonding pairs and two lone pairs).XeCl4 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
XeCl4 has a square planar molecular geometry.PCl3 VSEPR model?
PCl3 has a trigonal pyramidal VSEPR model.NBr3 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
NBr3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.BF2- molecular geometry?
BF2- has a linear molecular geometry.CHF3 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
CHF3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.Trigonal bipyramidal T-shaped?
A molecule with three bonding pairs and two lone pairs in a trigonal bipyramidal arrangement is T-shaped.Identify the molecular geometry corresponding to each expected bond angle around the central atom.
Linear: 180°, Trigonal planar: 120°, Tetrahedral: 109.5°, Trigonal bipyramidal: 90°, 120°, Octahedral: 90°.Identify the number of electron groups around a molecule with a trigonal bipyramidal shape.
A trigonal bipyramidal shape has five electron groups around the central atom.Having 1 or 2 lone pair of electrons on the central atom always results in:
A molecular geometry that is different from the electron-pair geometry, such as bent or trigonal pyramidal.Molecular geometry quiz
A molecular geometry quiz tests knowledge of the shapes of molecules based on the number of bonding and lone pairs around the central atom.The ammonia molecule in the diagram has the observed bond orientation because
The lone pair on nitrogen repels the bonding pairs, resulting in a trigonal pyramidal shape.ClO2- molecular geometry?
ClO2- has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.PF3 molecular geometry?
PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.BrO3- molecular geometry?
BrO3- has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.CH3OH molecular geometry?
The central carbon in CH3OH has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.Which molecular geometries are polar?
Bent, trigonal pyramidal, and seesaw geometries are typically polar.C2H2 molecular geometry?
C2H2 (acetylene) has a linear molecular geometry.H2S molecular geometry?
H2S has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.OCl2 molecular geometry?
OCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.Trigonal planar vs trigonal pyramidal
Trigonal planar has three bonding pairs and no lone pairs; trigonal pyramidal has three bonding pairs and one lone pair.