Molecular Geometry quiz #4 Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz #4
  • What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule?
    Linear.
  • Which of these diagrams is consistent with the predicted shape of a molecule of H2S?
    A diagram showing a bent (angular) shape is consistent with H2S.
  • What is the molecular geometry of IF5?
    IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • Which model represents the diatomic fluorine molecule?
    A linear model represents the diatomic fluorine (F2) molecule.
  • What word or two-word phrase best describes the shape of the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) molecule?
    Linear.
  • What is the molecular geometry of POCl3?
    POCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Which of the following compounds would have a linear molecular geometry? 1. N2 2. H2S 3. CO2
    N2 and CO2 have linear molecular geometry.
  • Which is most likely an example of an angular molecule? NH3, H2O, SiCl4, H2CO
    H2O is an example of an angular (bent) molecule.
  • What shape is liquid water thought to maintain the longest?
    Liquid water maintains a bent (angular) shape the longest.
  • What is the molecular geometry?
    Molecular geometry is the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule determined by the number of bonding and lone pairs around the central atom.
  • What molecular shape does chloramine have?
    Chloramine (NH2Cl) has a trigonal pyramidal molecular shape.
  • Which ABN molecule is trigonal pyramidal?
    NH3 is an example of a trigonal pyramidal ABN molecule.
  • Which of the following correctly matches a compound with its molecular geometry?
    CH4 - tetrahedral.
  • What is the molecular shape and polarity of carbon tetrabromide?
    Carbon tetrabromide (CBr4) has a tetrahedral shape and is nonpolar.
  • What is the shape of CH4?
    CH4 has a tetrahedral shape.
  • What is the shape (molecular geometry) of BrCl3?
    BrCl3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.
  • The resulting electron domain geometry is?
    The electron domain geometry depends on the number of electron groups; for example, four groups result in a tetrahedral geometry.
  • PF4+ molecular geometry?
    PF4+ has a seesaw molecular geometry.
  • F2 molecular shape?
    F2 is linear.
  • Number of electron domains in H2O?
    H2O has four electron domains (two bonding pairs and two lone pairs).
  • XeCl4 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
    XeCl4 has a square planar molecular geometry.
  • PCl3 VSEPR model?
    PCl3 has a trigonal pyramidal VSEPR model.
  • NBr3 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
    NBr3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • BF2- molecular geometry?
    BF2- has a linear molecular geometry.
  • CHF3 Lewis structure molecular geometry?
    CHF3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Trigonal bipyramidal T-shaped?
    A molecule with three bonding pairs and two lone pairs in a trigonal bipyramidal arrangement is T-shaped.
  • Identify the molecular geometry corresponding to each expected bond angle around the central atom.
    Linear: 180°, Trigonal planar: 120°, Tetrahedral: 109.5°, Trigonal bipyramidal: 90°, 120°, Octahedral: 90°.
  • Identify the number of electron groups around a molecule with a trigonal bipyramidal shape.
    A trigonal bipyramidal shape has five electron groups around the central atom.
  • Having 1 or 2 lone pair of electrons on the central atom always results in:
    A molecular geometry that is different from the electron-pair geometry, such as bent or trigonal pyramidal.
  • Molecular geometry quiz
    A molecular geometry quiz tests knowledge of the shapes of molecules based on the number of bonding and lone pairs around the central atom.
  • The ammonia molecule in the diagram has the observed bond orientation because
    The lone pair on nitrogen repels the bonding pairs, resulting in a trigonal pyramidal shape.
  • ClO2- molecular geometry?
    ClO2- has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • PF3 molecular geometry?
    PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • BrO3- molecular geometry?
    BrO3- has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • CH3OH molecular geometry?
    The central carbon in CH3OH has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Which molecular geometries are polar?
    Bent, trigonal pyramidal, and seesaw geometries are typically polar.
  • C2H2 molecular geometry?
    C2H2 (acetylene) has a linear molecular geometry.
  • H2S molecular geometry?
    H2S has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • OCl2 molecular geometry?
    OCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • Trigonal planar vs trigonal pyramidal
    Trigonal planar has three bonding pairs and no lone pairs; trigonal pyramidal has three bonding pairs and one lone pair.