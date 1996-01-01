Molecular Geometry quiz #5 Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz #5
CHCl3 molecular geometry?
CHCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of SeH2?
SeH2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular shape (geometry) of CHClO?
CHClO has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of CS2?
CS2 has a linear molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of BrF5?
BrF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of PBr3?
PBr3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of PF3?
PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of carbon dioxide, CO2?
CO2 has a linear molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of H2O?
H2O has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of SO3^2-?
SO3^2- has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of HCN?
HCN has a linear molecular geometry.NF3 molecular geometry?
NF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.ClBr3 molecular geometry?
ClBr3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.CH2O molecular geometry?
CH2O has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.SiCl4 molecular geometry?
SiCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.SO3 molecular geometry?
SO3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.ClF3 molecular geometry?
ClF3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.SF6 molecular geometry?
SF6 has an octahedral molecular geometry.OCN- molecular geometry?
OCN- has a linear molecular geometry.CF4 molecular geometry?
CF4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.NH3 molecular geometry?
NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.CCl4 molecular geometry?
CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.BrF2- molecular geometry?
BrF2- has a linear molecular geometry.SCl2 molecular geometry?
SCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.C2H4 molecular geometry?
C2H4 (ethylene) has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.BrF5 molecular geometry?
BrF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.OF2 molecular geometry?
OF2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.ClCN molecular geometry?
ClCN has a linear molecular geometry.CH2Cl2 molecular geometry?
CH2Cl2 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.TeF4 molecular geometry?
TeF4 has a seesaw molecular geometry.SO4^2- molecular geometry?
SO4^2- has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.Square pyramidal bond angle?
The bond angles in a square pyramidal geometry are approximately 90° and slightly less than 90° due to lone pair repulsion.XeCl4 molecular geometry?
XeCl4 has a square planar molecular geometry.IF5 molecular geometry?
IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.ClO4- molecular geometry?
ClO4- has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.