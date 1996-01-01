Molecular Geometry quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 35 ) Hide definitions

CHCl3 molecular geometry? CHCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of SeH2? SeH2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.

What is the molecular shape (geometry) of CHClO? CHClO has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of CS2? CS2 has a linear molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of BrF5? BrF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.

What is the molecular geometry of PBr3? PBr3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.