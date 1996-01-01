Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Molecular Geometry quiz #5 Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/35
  • CHCl3 molecular geometry?
    CHCl3 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of SeH2?
    SeH2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular shape (geometry) of CHClO?
    CHClO has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of CS2?
    CS2 has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of BrF5?
    BrF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PBr3?
    PBr3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of PF3?
    PF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of carbon dioxide, CO2?
    CO2 has a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of H2O?
    H2O has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of SO3^2-?
    SO3^2- has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of HCN?
    HCN has a linear molecular geometry.
  • NF3 molecular geometry?
    NF3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • ClBr3 molecular geometry?
    ClBr3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.
  • CH2O molecular geometry?
    CH2O has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • SiCl4 molecular geometry?
    SiCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • SO3 molecular geometry?
    SO3 has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • ClF3 molecular geometry?
    ClF3 has a T-shaped molecular geometry.
  • SF6 molecular geometry?
    SF6 has an octahedral molecular geometry.
  • OCN- molecular geometry?
    OCN- has a linear molecular geometry.
  • CF4 molecular geometry?
    CF4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • NH3 molecular geometry?
    NH3 has a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • CCl4 molecular geometry?
    CCl4 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • BrF2- molecular geometry?
    BrF2- has a linear molecular geometry.
  • SCl2 molecular geometry?
    SCl2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • C2H4 molecular geometry?
    C2H4 (ethylene) has a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • BrF5 molecular geometry?
    BrF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • OF2 molecular geometry?
    OF2 has a bent (angular) molecular geometry.
  • ClCN molecular geometry?
    ClCN has a linear molecular geometry.
  • CH2Cl2 molecular geometry?
    CH2Cl2 has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • TeF4 molecular geometry?
    TeF4 has a seesaw molecular geometry.
  • SO4^2- molecular geometry?
    SO4^2- has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.
  • Square pyramidal bond angle?
    The bond angles in a square pyramidal geometry are approximately 90° and slightly less than 90° due to lone pair repulsion.
  • XeCl4 molecular geometry?
    XeCl4 has a square planar molecular geometry.
  • IF5 molecular geometry?
    IF5 has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • ClO4- molecular geometry?
    ClO4- has a tetrahedral molecular geometry.