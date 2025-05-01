What principle dictates the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals? The Aufbau principle dictates that electrons fill orbitals in order of increasing energy.

What is the maximum number of electrons an orbital can hold according to the Pauli Exclusion Principle? An orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins.

How are degenerate orbitals filled according to Hund's Rule? Degenerate orbitals are filled singly first before any pairing occurs.

What is the main difference between atomic and molecular orbitals? Atomic orbitals are localized around individual atoms, while molecular orbitals are delocalized across the entire molecule.

What symbol is used to represent a bonding molecular orbital? A bonding molecular orbital is represented by the sigma (σ) sign.

What does the sigma star (σ*) symbol indicate in molecular orbital theory? The sigma star (σ*) symbol indicates an antibonding molecular orbital.