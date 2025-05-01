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What principle dictates the order in which electrons fill atomic orbitals? The Aufbau principle dictates that electrons fill orbitals in order of increasing energy. What is the maximum number of electrons an orbital can hold according to the Pauli Exclusion Principle? An orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins. How are degenerate orbitals filled according to Hund's Rule? Degenerate orbitals are filled singly first before any pairing occurs. What is the main difference between atomic and molecular orbitals? Atomic orbitals are localized around individual atoms, while molecular orbitals are delocalized across the entire molecule. What symbol is used to represent a bonding molecular orbital? A bonding molecular orbital is represented by the sigma (σ) sign. What does the sigma star (σ*) symbol indicate in molecular orbital theory? The sigma star (σ*) symbol indicates an antibonding molecular orbital. What effect do filled bonding molecular orbitals have on molecular stability? Filled bonding molecular orbitals increase molecular stability. What effect do filled antibonding molecular orbitals have on molecular stability? Filled antibonding molecular orbitals decrease molecular stability. Where are valence electrons found in hydrogen and helium atoms? Valence electrons in hydrogen and helium are found in the 1s atomic orbitals. How are electrons distributed into molecular orbitals from atomic orbitals? Electrons from atomic orbitals are distributed into molecular orbitals following the Aufbau principle, Pauli Exclusion Principle, and Hund's Rule. What is a node in the context of molecular orbitals? A node is a region of low electron density in an antibonding molecular orbital. What does it mean for electrons to be delocalized in a molecule? Delocalized electrons are spread out across the entire molecule rather than being confined to a single atom. What promotes bond formation in molecular orbital theory? High electron density in bonding molecular orbitals promotes bond formation. What prevents bond formation in molecular orbital theory? Low electron density, or a node, in antibonding molecular orbitals prevents bond formation. How are molecular orbitals formed from atomic orbitals? Molecular orbitals are formed by combining the valence electrons from atomic orbitals of different atoms.
Molecular Orbital Theory quiz
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Molecular Orbital Theory
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