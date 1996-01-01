Naming Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical formula for carbonic acid? The formula for carbonic acid is H2CO3.

What is the formula for sulfurous acid? The formula for sulfurous acid is H2SO3.

Which compound does H2SO4 represent when in an aqueous solution? H2SO4 in aqueous solution is sulfuric acid.

Which substance is a binary acid? A binary acid is a compound like HCl, which contains hydrogen and a nonmetal (without oxygen).

What is the name of HF? HF is called hydrofluoric acid.

What happens when an acid reacts with a metal such as magnesium? An acid reacts with magnesium to produce hydrogen gas and a salt.