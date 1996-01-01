Naming Acids quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the chemical formula for carbonic acid?
The formula for carbonic acid is H2CO3.What is the formula for sulfurous acid?
The formula for sulfurous acid is H2SO3.Which compound does H2SO4 represent when in an aqueous solution?
H2SO4 in aqueous solution is sulfuric acid.Which substance is a binary acid?
A binary acid is a compound like HCl, which contains hydrogen and a nonmetal (without oxygen).What is the name of HF?
HF is called hydrofluoric acid.What happens when an acid reacts with a metal such as magnesium?
An acid reacts with magnesium to produce hydrogen gas and a salt.What occurs when an acid is dissolved in water?
The formula for aluminum hydroxide is Al(OH)3.What is the formula for nitric acid?
The formula for nitric acid is HNO3.What is the formula for hydroiodic acid?
The formula for hydroiodic acid is HI.What is the formula for phosphoric acid?
H2SO3 is called sulfurous acid.What is the formula for chlorous acid?
The formula for chlorous acid is HClO2.What is the common name for NH3?
The common name for NH3 is ammonia.Which of the following is not a strong acid?
Nitrous acid (HNO2) is not a strong acid.What is the formula for hydrochloric acid?
HI is called hydroiodic acid.What is the chemical formula for acetic acid?
The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.What is an example of a strong acid?
The formula for perchloric acid is HClO4.Which of the following is correct nomenclature for a binary acid?
Binary acids are named with the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and 'ic acid' (e.g., HBr is hydrobromic acid).What anion will form carbonic acid in aqueous solution?
The carbonate ion (CO3^2-) forms carbonic acid (H2CO3) in aqueous solution.What is the name of HBr(aq)?
The formula of sulfurous acid is H2SO3.What is the formula for hydrobromic acid?
H2SO3 is named sulfurous acid.Which of the following is chloric acid?
Chloric acid has the formula HClO3.Hypochlorous acid has the formula?
The correct name for HF is hydrofluoric acid.Which of the following is perchloric acid?
Perchloric acid has the formula HClO4.What is the formula for chlorous acid? Express your answer as a chemical formula.
When H2S is dissolved in water, it forms hydrosulfuric acid.