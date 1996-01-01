Skip to main content
Naming Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Naming Acids quiz #1
  • What is the chemical formula for carbonic acid?
    The formula for carbonic acid is H2CO3.
  • What is the formula for sulfurous acid?
    The formula for sulfurous acid is H2SO3.
  • Which compound does H2SO4 represent when in an aqueous solution?
    H2SO4 in aqueous solution is sulfuric acid.
  • Which substance is a binary acid?
    A binary acid is a compound like HCl, which contains hydrogen and a nonmetal (without oxygen).
  • What is the name of HF?
    HF is called hydrofluoric acid.
  • What happens when an acid reacts with a metal such as magnesium?
    An acid reacts with magnesium to produce hydrogen gas and a salt.
  • What occurs when an acid is dissolved in water?
    When an acid is dissolved in water, it releases hydrogen ions (H+).
  • What is the name for HF?
    HF is named hydrofluoric acid.
  • What is the formula for aluminum hydroxide?
    The formula for aluminum hydroxide is Al(OH)3.
  • What is the formula for nitric acid?
    The formula for nitric acid is HNO3.
  • What is the formula for hydroiodic acid?
    The formula for hydroiodic acid is HI.
  • What is the formula for phosphoric acid?
    The formula for phosphoric acid is H3PO4.
  • What is the name of H2SO3?
    H2SO3 is called sulfurous acid.
  • What is the formula for chlorous acid?
    The formula for chlorous acid is HClO2.
  • What is the common name for NH3?
    The common name for NH3 is ammonia.
  • Which of the following is not a strong acid?
    Nitrous acid (HNO2) is not a strong acid.
  • What is the formula for hydrochloric acid?
    The formula for hydrochloric acid is HCl.
  • What is the correct formula for hydrofluoric acid?
    The correct formula for hydrofluoric acid is HF.
  • What is the formula for sulfuric acid?
    The formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4.
  • What is the name of the acid whose formula is HI?
    HI is called hydroiodic acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for acetic acid?
    The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.
  • What is an example of a strong acid?
    Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is an example of a strong acid.
  • Which of the following is the common name for NH3?
    The common name for NH3 is ammonia.
  • What is the formula for perchloric acid formed in aqueous solution?
    The formula for perchloric acid is HClO4.
  • Which of the following is correct nomenclature for a binary acid?
    Binary acids are named with the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and 'ic acid' (e.g., HBr is hydrobromic acid).
  • What anion will form carbonic acid in aqueous solution?
    The carbonate ion (CO3^2-) forms carbonic acid (H2CO3) in aqueous solution.
  • What is the name of HBr(aq)?
    HBr(aq) is called hydrobromic acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for hydrofluoric acid?
    The chemical formula for hydrofluoric acid is HF.
  • What is the chemical formula for H2SO4?
    The chemical formula for H2SO4 is sulfuric acid.
  • What is the formula of sulfurous acid?
    The formula of sulfurous acid is H2SO3.
  • What is the formula for hydrobromic acid?
    The formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr.
  • What is the chemical formula for hydrochloric acid?
    The chemical formula for hydrochloric acid is HCl.
  • What is the name for H2SO3?
    H2SO3 is named sulfurous acid.
  • Which of the following is chloric acid?
    Chloric acid has the formula HClO3.
  • Hypochlorous acid has the formula?
    Hypochlorous acid has the formula HClO.
  • Which of the following is the correct name for the compound HF?
    The correct name for HF is hydrofluoric acid.
  • Which of the following is perchloric acid?
    Perchloric acid has the formula HClO4.
  • What is the formula for chlorous acid? Express your answer as a chemical formula.
    The formula for chlorous acid is HClO2.
  • What is the name of the acid with the formula HF?
    The acid with the formula HF is hydrofluoric acid.
  • What is the name of the acid formed when H2S gas is dissolved in water?
    When H2S is dissolved in water, it forms hydrosulfuric acid.