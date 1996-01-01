Naming Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the name for the aqueous acid with the formula HF(aq)? HF(aq) is called hydrofluoric acid.

What is the chemical formula for hydrobromic acid? The chemical formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr.

What is the name of H2S? H2S is called hydrosulfuric acid.

What is the name of hydrosulfuric acid? Hydrosulfuric acid is the name for H2S.

What is the correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid? The correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.

What aqueous acid is formed from the bromide ion? Hydrobromic acid (HBr) is formed from the bromide ion.