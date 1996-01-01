Skip to main content
Naming Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Naming Acids quiz #2
  • What is the name for the aqueous acid with the formula HF(aq)?
    HF(aq) is called hydrofluoric acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for hydrobromic acid?
    The chemical formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr.
  • What is the name of H2S?
    H2S is called hydrosulfuric acid.
  • What is the name of hydrosulfuric acid?
    Hydrosulfuric acid is the name for H2S.
  • What is the correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid?
    The correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.
  • What aqueous acid is formed from the bromide ion?
    Hydrobromic acid (HBr) is formed from the bromide ion.
  • What is the chemical formula of the oxyacid perphosphoric acid?
    The chemical formula for perphosphoric acid is H3PO5.
  • What is the chemical formula for the conjugate acid of the carbonate ion CO3^2-?
    The conjugate acid of the carbonate ion is HCO3^- (bicarbonate ion).
  • Chlorous acid has the formula?
    Chlorous acid has the formula HClO2.
  • What is the formula for phosphorous acid?
    The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.
  • What is the name of the acid with the formula H2SO3?
    H2SO3 is named sulfurous acid.
  • What are the 7 strong acids?
    The 7 strong acids are HCl, HBr, HI, HNO3, HClO3, HClO4, and H2SO4.
  • What is the correct chemical name for H2SO4?
    The correct chemical name for H2SO4 is sulfuric acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for sulfuric acid?
    The chemical formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4.
  • What is the name of H3PO4?
    H3PO4 is called phosphoric acid.
  • What is the formula for the conjugate acid of dihydrogen phosphate?
    The formula for the conjugate acid of dihydrogen phosphate (H2PO4^-) is H3PO4.
  • What is the IUPAC name for the chemical HF?
    The IUPAC name for HF is hydrofluoric acid.
  • Which of the following is in the formula for an acid: H, OH-, oxide, hydroxide?
    The formula for an acid contains H (hydrogen).
  • Which question should be asked prior to naming an acid?
    Is the acid a binary acid or an oxyacid?
  • What is the formula for the conjugate acid of acetate?
    The formula for the conjugate acid of acetate (CH3COO^-) is CH3COOH.
  • What is the name for the aqueous acid with the formula HCN?
    HCN in aqueous solution is called hydrocyanic acid.
  • What is the formula for chloric acid?
    The formula for chloric acid is HClO3.
  • What is the correct formula for hypochlorous acid?
    The correct formula for hypochlorous acid is HClO.
  • Which acid is commonly responsible for the dissolution of limestone?
    Carbonic acid (H2CO3) is commonly responsible for the dissolution of limestone.
  • What is the name of the acid whose formula is HI?
    HI is called hydroiodic acid.
  • What is the formula for hydrofluoric acid?
    The formula for hydrofluoric acid is HF.
  • H2CO3 is used in soft drinks. What is the name of this compound?
    H2CO3 is called carbonic acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for nitrous acid?
    The chemical formula for nitrous acid is HNO2.
  • Which salt is produced when H2SO4 reacts with NaOH: K2SO3, Na2SO4, Na2SO3, K2SO4?
    Na2SO4 (sodium sulfate) is produced when H2SO4 reacts with NaOH.
  • Which compound forms a powerful acid and also contains a halogen: H2S, HBr, Li2O, LiBr?
    HBr forms a powerful acid and contains a halogen.
  • What is a common use of nitric acid?
    Nitric acid is commonly used in fertilizers and explosives.
  • Carla is using a fertilizer that contains nitric acid. How is nitric acid classified?
    Nitric acid is classified as a strong acid.
  • Which type of acids are considered water-soluble and must be neutralized before removing?
    Strong acids are water-soluble and must be neutralized before removal.
  • Which drug name is the technical formula used only by scientists or manufacturers?
    The IUPAC name is the technical formula used by scientists or manufacturers.