Naming Acids quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the name for the aqueous acid with the formula HF(aq)?
HF(aq) is called hydrofluoric acid.What is the chemical formula for hydrobromic acid?
The chemical formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr.What is the name of H2S?
H2S is called hydrosulfuric acid.What is the name of hydrosulfuric acid?
Hydrosulfuric acid is the name for H2S.What is the correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid?
The correct formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.What aqueous acid is formed from the bromide ion?
Hydrobromic acid (HBr) is formed from the bromide ion.What is the chemical formula of the oxyacid perphosphoric acid?
The chemical formula for perphosphoric acid is H3PO5.What is the chemical formula for the conjugate acid of the carbonate ion CO3^2-?
The conjugate acid of the carbonate ion is HCO3^- (bicarbonate ion).Chlorous acid has the formula?
Chlorous acid has the formula HClO2.What is the name of the acid with the formula HNO3?
HNO3 is called nitric acid.What is the formula of hydrobromic acid?
The formula of hydrobromic acid is HBr.What is the formula for phosphorous acid?
The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.What is the name of the acid with the formula H2SO3?
H2SO3 is named sulfurous acid.What are the 7 strong acids?
The 7 strong acids are HCl, HBr, HI, HNO3, HClO3, HClO4, and H2SO4.What is the correct chemical name for H2SO4?
The correct chemical name for H2SO4 is sulfuric acid.What is the name of this acid: HNO3?
HNO3 is called nitric acid.What is the chemical formula for sulfuric acid?
The chemical formula for sulfuric acid is H2SO4.What is the name of HNO3?
HNO3 is named nitric acid.What is the name of H3PO4?
H3PO4 is called phosphoric acid.What is the formula for the conjugate acid of dihydrogen phosphate?
The formula for the conjugate acid of dihydrogen phosphate (H2PO4^-) is H3PO4.What is the IUPAC name for the chemical HF?
The IUPAC name for HF is hydrofluoric acid.Which of the following is in the formula for an acid: H, OH-, oxide, hydroxide?
The formula for an acid contains H (hydrogen).Which question should be asked prior to naming an acid?
Is the acid a binary acid or an oxyacid?What is the formula for the conjugate acid of acetate?
The formula for the conjugate acid of acetate (CH3COO^-) is CH3COOH.What is the name for the aqueous acid with the formula HCN?
HCN in aqueous solution is called hydrocyanic acid.What is the formula for chloric acid?
The formula for chloric acid is HClO3.What is the correct formula for hypochlorous acid?
The correct formula for hypochlorous acid is HClO.What is the name for HNO3?
HNO3 is named nitric acid.Which acid is commonly responsible for the dissolution of limestone?
Carbonic acid (H2CO3) is commonly responsible for the dissolution of limestone.What is the name of the acid whose formula is HI?
HI is called hydroiodic acid.What is the formula for hydrofluoric acid?
The formula for hydrofluoric acid is HF.H2CO3 is used in soft drinks. What is the name of this compound?
H2CO3 is called carbonic acid.What is the chemical formula for nitrous acid?
The chemical formula for nitrous acid is HNO2.Which salt is produced when H2SO4 reacts with NaOH: K2SO3, Na2SO4, Na2SO3, K2SO4?
Na2SO4 (sodium sulfate) is produced when H2SO4 reacts with NaOH.Which compound forms a powerful acid and also contains a halogen: H2S, HBr, Li2O, LiBr?
HBr forms a powerful acid and contains a halogen.What is a common use of nitric acid?
Nitric acid is commonly used in fertilizers and explosives.Which compound forms a powerful acid and also contains a halogen?
HBr forms a powerful acid and contains a halogen.Carla is using a fertilizer that contains nitric acid. How is nitric acid classified?
Nitric acid is classified as a strong acid.Which type of acids are considered water-soluble and must be neutralized before removing?
Strong acids are water-soluble and must be neutralized before removal.Which drug name is the technical formula used only by scientists or manufacturers?
The IUPAC name is the technical formula used by scientists or manufacturers.