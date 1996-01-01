Naming Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following options correctly describe how acids are named? Select all that apply. Binary acids use 'hydro-' and 'ic acid'; oxyacids use '-ic acid' for '-ate' ions and '-ous acid' for '-ite' ions.

The formula H2SO4 is representative of which of the following? H2SO4 represents sulfuric acid.

What is the chemical formula for acetic acid: CHO, C2H4O2, C2OH, C2O2H? The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.

Which two chemicals are needed to make hydrochloric acid? Hydrogen and chlorine are needed to make hydrochloric acid (HCl).

List some weak acids. Weak acids include acetic acid (CH3COOH), nitrous acid (HNO2), and carbonic acid (H2CO3).

Assuming the compound is dissolved in water, what is the formula for phosphorous acid? The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.