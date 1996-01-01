Naming Acids quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
Which of the following options correctly describe how acids are named? Select all that apply.
Binary acids use 'hydro-' and 'ic acid'; oxyacids use '-ic acid' for '-ate' ions and '-ous acid' for '-ite' ions.The formula H2SO4 is representative of which of the following?
H2SO4 represents sulfuric acid.What is the chemical formula for acetic acid: CHO, C2H4O2, C2OH, C2O2H?
The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.Which two chemicals are needed to make hydrochloric acid?
Hydrogen and chlorine are needed to make hydrochloric acid (HCl).List some weak acids.
Weak acids include acetic acid (CH3COOH), nitrous acid (HNO2), and carbonic acid (H2CO3).Assuming the compound is dissolved in water, what is the formula for phosphorous acid?
The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.__________, also known as alkalis, are compounds of hydrogen, a metal, and oxygen.
Bases, also known as alkalis, are compounds of hydrogen, a metal, and oxygen.The form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule is called ____.
Ozone is the form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule.What element distinguishes the difference between the two types of acids?
Oxygen distinguishes binary acids from oxyacids.Describe the rules for naming acids.
Binary acids use 'hydro-' and 'ic acid'; oxyacids use '-ic acid' for '-ate' ions and '-ous acid' for '-ite' ions.Practice naming acids: What is the name of HClO2?
HClO2 is named chlorous acid.Which chemical cannot be stored with acetic acid?
Strong oxidizers should not be stored with acetic acid.Is H2SO3 ionic or molecular?
H2SO3 is a molecular (covalent) compound.Is HNO2 a strong acid?
HNO2 (nitrous acid) is a weak acid.What is hydrophosphoric acid?
Hydrophosphoric acid refers to H3P, but it is not commonly encountered.Give an example of a strong acid like HCl.
HBr (hydrobromic acid) is a strong acid like HCl.What is the name of NH4OH?
NH4OH is called ammonium hydroxide.What is the name of the acid whose formula is HI? Spell out the full name of the acid.
HI is called hydroiodic acid.What is the chemical formula for acetic acid?
The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.Acid spills can be neutralized by adding _____.
Acid spills can be neutralized by adding a base.What is the formula for hydrosulfuric acid?
The formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.What is the acid name for H2S?
H2S is named hydrosulfuric acid.Is HClO4 ionic or molecular?
HClO4 is a molecular (covalent) compound.Is HBrO4 ionic or molecular?
HBrO4 is a molecular (covalent) compound.Provide the correct IUPAC name for HNO2(aq).
The IUPAC name for HNO2(aq) is nitrous acid.What is the principal difference between a strong and weak acid?
Strong acids completely ionize in water; weak acids only partially ionize.Is HNO2 ionic or molecular?
HNO2 is a molecular (covalent) compound.Potassium hydrogen phthalate is ____________.
Potassium hydrogen phthalate is a weak acid used as a primary standard in titrations.What is HClO4?
HClO4 is perchloric acid.Is perchloric acid ionic or molecular?
Perchloric acid (HClO4) is a molecular (covalent) compound.