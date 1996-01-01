Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

Naming Acids quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
  • Which of the following options correctly describe how acids are named? Select all that apply.
    Binary acids use 'hydro-' and 'ic acid'; oxyacids use '-ic acid' for '-ate' ions and '-ous acid' for '-ite' ions.
  • The formula H2SO4 is representative of which of the following?
    H2SO4 represents sulfuric acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for acetic acid: CHO, C2H4O2, C2OH, C2O2H?
    The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.
  • Which two chemicals are needed to make hydrochloric acid?
    Hydrogen and chlorine are needed to make hydrochloric acid (HCl).
  • List some weak acids.
    Weak acids include acetic acid (CH3COOH), nitrous acid (HNO2), and carbonic acid (H2CO3).
  • Assuming the compound is dissolved in water, what is the formula for phosphorous acid?
    The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.
  • __________, also known as alkalis, are compounds of hydrogen, a metal, and oxygen.
    Bases, also known as alkalis, are compounds of hydrogen, a metal, and oxygen.
  • The form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule is called ____.
    Ozone is the form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule.
  • What element distinguishes the difference between the two types of acids?
    Oxygen distinguishes binary acids from oxyacids.
  • Describe the rules for naming acids.
    Binary acids use 'hydro-' and 'ic acid'; oxyacids use '-ic acid' for '-ate' ions and '-ous acid' for '-ite' ions.
  • Practice naming acids: What is the name of HClO2?
    HClO2 is named chlorous acid.
  • Which chemical cannot be stored with acetic acid?
    Strong oxidizers should not be stored with acetic acid.
  • Is H2SO3 ionic or molecular?
    H2SO3 is a molecular (covalent) compound.
  • Is HNO2 a strong acid?
    HNO2 (nitrous acid) is a weak acid.
  • What is hydrophosphoric acid?
    Hydrophosphoric acid refers to H3P, but it is not commonly encountered.
  • Give an example of a strong acid like HCl.
    HBr (hydrobromic acid) is a strong acid like HCl.
  • What is the name of NH4OH?
    NH4OH is called ammonium hydroxide.
  • What is the name of the acid whose formula is HI? Spell out the full name of the acid.
    HI is called hydroiodic acid.
  • What is the chemical formula for acetic acid?
    The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.
  • Acid spills can be neutralized by adding _____.
    Acid spills can be neutralized by adding a base.
  • What is the formula for hydrosulfuric acid?
    The formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.
  • What is the acid name for H2S?
    H2S is named hydrosulfuric acid.
  • Is HClO4 ionic or molecular?
    HClO4 is a molecular (covalent) compound.
  • Is HBrO4 ionic or molecular?
    HBrO4 is a molecular (covalent) compound.
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for HNO2(aq).
    The IUPAC name for HNO2(aq) is nitrous acid.
  • What is the principal difference between a strong and weak acid?
    Strong acids completely ionize in water; weak acids only partially ionize.
  • Is HNO2 ionic or molecular?
    HNO2 is a molecular (covalent) compound.
  • Potassium hydrogen phthalate is ____________.
    Potassium hydrogen phthalate is a weak acid used as a primary standard in titrations.
  • What is HClO4?
    HClO4 is perchloric acid.
  • Is perchloric acid ionic or molecular?
    Perchloric acid (HClO4) is a molecular (covalent) compound.