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Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz

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  • What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid?
    A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH).
  • Which carbon is always assigned as carbon number one in a carboxylic acid?
    The carbon in the carboxyl (COOH) group is always carbon number one.
  • How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid?
    The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with 'oic acid'.
  • What suffix is used for carboxylic acids in IUPAC nomenclature?
    The suffix 'oic acid' is used for carboxylic acids.
  • Why is the carbonyl carbon in a carboxylic acid always numbered as one?
    Because the carboxyl group defines the functional group and must be at the end of the chain, making it carbon one.
  • What must be done if there are substituents on the carboxylic acid chain?
    The locations of all substituents must be identified and named in the compound's name.
  • How does the naming of carboxylic acids compare to that of aldehydes?
    Both assign the carbonyl carbon as carbon number one, but carboxylic acids use 'oic acid' as the suffix.
  • What is the general formula for a carboxylic acid group?
    The general formula is -COOH, which includes a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group.
  • What is the parent chain in a carboxylic acid?
    The parent chain is the longest chain containing the carboxyl group.
  • What happens to the 'e' at the end of the alkane name when naming a carboxylic acid?
    It is replaced with 'oic acid' to indicate the presence of a carboxylic acid.
  • Why is it important to identify the parent chain in carboxylic acid nomenclature?
    Identifying the parent chain ensures the carboxyl group is included and the compound is named correctly.
  • What is the functional group that defines carboxylic acids?
    The carboxyl group (-COOH) defines carboxylic acids.
  • How are substituents named in carboxylic acids?
    Substituents are named and numbered based on their position relative to the carboxyl carbon, which is always carbon one.
  • What is the first step in naming a carboxylic acid?
    The first step is to identify the longest chain containing the carboxyl group and number it starting from the carboxyl carbon.
  • Why is correct nomenclature important for carboxylic acids?
    Correct nomenclature ensures accurate identification and classification of carboxylic acids in organic chemistry.