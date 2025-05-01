What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid? A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH).

Which carbon is always assigned as carbon number one in a carboxylic acid? The carbon in the carboxyl (COOH) group is always carbon number one.

How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid? The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with 'oic acid'.

What suffix is used for carboxylic acids in IUPAC nomenclature? The suffix 'oic acid' is used for carboxylic acids.

Why is the carbonyl carbon in a carboxylic acid always numbered as one? Because the carboxyl group defines the functional group and must be at the end of the chain, making it carbon one.

What must be done if there are substituents on the carboxylic acid chain? The locations of all substituents must be identified and named in the compound's name.