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What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid? A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH). Which carbon is always assigned as carbon number one in a carboxylic acid? The carbon in the carboxyl (COOH) group is always carbon number one. How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid? The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is replaced with 'oic acid'. What suffix is used for carboxylic acids in IUPAC nomenclature? The suffix 'oic acid' is used for carboxylic acids. Why is the carbonyl carbon in a carboxylic acid always numbered as one? Because the carboxyl group defines the functional group and must be at the end of the chain, making it carbon one. What must be done if there are substituents on the carboxylic acid chain? The locations of all substituents must be identified and named in the compound's name. How does the naming of carboxylic acids compare to that of aldehydes? Both assign the carbonyl carbon as carbon number one, but carboxylic acids use 'oic acid' as the suffix. What is the general formula for a carboxylic acid group? The general formula is -COOH, which includes a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group. What is the parent chain in a carboxylic acid? The parent chain is the longest chain containing the carboxyl group. What happens to the 'e' at the end of the alkane name when naming a carboxylic acid? It is replaced with 'oic acid' to indicate the presence of a carboxylic acid. Why is it important to identify the parent chain in carboxylic acid nomenclature? Identifying the parent chain ensures the carboxyl group is included and the compound is named correctly. What is the functional group that defines carboxylic acids? The carboxyl group (-COOH) defines carboxylic acids. How are substituents named in carboxylic acids? Substituents are named and numbered based on their position relative to the carboxyl carbon, which is always carbon one. What is the first step in naming a carboxylic acid? The first step is to identify the longest chain containing the carboxyl group and number it starting from the carboxyl carbon. Why is correct nomenclature important for carboxylic acids? Correct nomenclature ensures accurate identification and classification of carboxylic acids in organic chemistry.
Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz
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