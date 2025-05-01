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Naming Molecular Compounds quiz

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  • What is another name for molecular compounds?
    Molecular compounds are also known as covalent compounds.
  • What types of elements make up molecular compounds?
    Molecular compounds consist only of nonmetals bonded together.
  • Why are numerical prefixes used in naming molecular compounds?
    Numerical prefixes are used because molecular compounds can combine in different proportions.
  • What is the numerical prefix for one in molecular compounds?
    The prefix for one is 'mono'.
  • What is the prefix for five in molecular compounds?
    The prefix for five is 'penta'.
  • What is the prefix for six in molecular compounds?
    The prefix for six is 'hexa'.
  • What is the prefix for seven in molecular compounds?
    The prefix for seven is 'hepta'.
  • What is the prefix for nine in molecular compounds?
    The prefix for nine is 'nona'.
  • How is the first nonmetal named in a molecular compound?
    The first nonmetal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for 'mono'.
  • How is the second nonmetal named in a molecular compound?
    The second nonmetal keeps its base name, uses any numerical prefix, and its ending is changed to 'ide'.
  • When is the prefix 'mono' used in naming molecular compounds?
    The prefix 'mono' is only used for the second nonmetal, not the first.
  • What happens when a numerical prefix ending in 'a' is followed by an 'o' in the compound name?
    The 'a' is dropped to avoid awkward pronunciation, such as 'tetraoxide' becoming 'tetroxide'.
  • What is the correct name for a compound with four oxygens using the prefix rule?
    It is named 'tetroxide', dropping the 'a' from 'tetraoxide'.
  • What suffix is always used for the second nonmetal in molecular compounds?
    The suffix 'ide' is always used for the second nonmetal.
  • Why is understanding the naming rules for molecular compounds important?
    Correct application of these rules is crucial for accurately naming covalent compounds.