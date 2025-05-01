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What is another name for molecular compounds? Molecular compounds are also known as covalent compounds. What types of elements make up molecular compounds? Molecular compounds consist only of nonmetals bonded together. Why are numerical prefixes used in naming molecular compounds? Numerical prefixes are used because molecular compounds can combine in different proportions. What is the numerical prefix for one in molecular compounds? The prefix for one is 'mono'. What is the prefix for five in molecular compounds? The prefix for five is 'penta'. What is the prefix for six in molecular compounds? The prefix for six is 'hexa'. What is the prefix for seven in molecular compounds? The prefix for seven is 'hepta'. What is the prefix for nine in molecular compounds? The prefix for nine is 'nona'. How is the first nonmetal named in a molecular compound? The first nonmetal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for 'mono'. How is the second nonmetal named in a molecular compound? The second nonmetal keeps its base name, uses any numerical prefix, and its ending is changed to 'ide'. When is the prefix 'mono' used in naming molecular compounds? The prefix 'mono' is only used for the second nonmetal, not the first. What happens when a numerical prefix ending in 'a' is followed by an 'o' in the compound name? The 'a' is dropped to avoid awkward pronunciation, such as 'tetraoxide' becoming 'tetroxide'. What is the correct name for a compound with four oxygens using the prefix rule? It is named 'tetroxide', dropping the 'a' from 'tetraoxide'. What suffix is always used for the second nonmetal in molecular compounds? The suffix 'ide' is always used for the second nonmetal. Why is understanding the naming rules for molecular compounds important? Correct application of these rules is crucial for accurately naming covalent compounds.
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz
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