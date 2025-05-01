What is another name for molecular compounds? Molecular compounds are also known as covalent compounds.

What types of elements make up molecular compounds? Molecular compounds consist only of nonmetals bonded together.

Why are numerical prefixes used in naming molecular compounds? Numerical prefixes are used because molecular compounds can combine in different proportions.

What is the numerical prefix for one in molecular compounds? The prefix for one is 'mono'.

What is the prefix for five in molecular compounds? The prefix for five is 'penta'.

What is the prefix for six in molecular compounds? The prefix for six is 'hexa'.