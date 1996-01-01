Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct name for Cl2O7? Dichlorine heptoxide

What is the correct name for CO? Carbon monoxide

What is the formula for disulfur decafluoride? S2F10

Which of the following is the name of the molecule PCl3? Phosphorus trichloride

What is the name of the compound N2O? Dinitrogen monoxide

What is the formula for the compound nitrogen monoxide? NO