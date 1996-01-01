Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #2
What is the correct name for Cl2O7?
Dichlorine heptoxideWhat is the correct name for CO?
Carbon monoxideWhat is the formula for disulfur decafluoride?
S2F10Which of the following is the name of the molecule PCl3?
Phosphorus trichlorideWhat is the name of the compound N2O?
Dinitrogen monoxideWhat is the formula for the compound nitrogen monoxide?
Dinitrogen monoxideWhat is the correct name for the compound N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhat is the name given to the covalent compound formed with one sulfur and two oxygens?
Sulfur dioxideWhat is the chemical formula for carbon tetrachloride?
CCl4What is the formula for ammonia?
NH3What is the formula for chlorine dioxide?
ClO2What is the name for NH3?
Ammonia (nitrogen trihydride)Which of the following is the best name for a compound made from nitrogen and oxygen? (N2O3)
Dinitrogen trioxideWhat is the name of NH3?
Ammonia (nitrogen trihydride)What is the formula for the compound sulfur hexachloride?
SCl6What is the correct formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
SF6Toluene is not soluble in water. Which of the following is most likely the formula of toluene?
C7H8What is the chemical formula for phosphorus trichloride?
PCl3What is the name of the compound with the formula XeO3?
Xenon trioxideWhat is the formula for phosphorus triiodide?
PI3The compound nitrogen trifluoride would have what chemical formula?
NF3What is the chemical formula for nitrogen triiodide?
NI3What is the formula for carbon trihydride?
CH3What is the name for N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhat is the name of the compound with the formula N2O?
Dinitrogen monoxideWhat is the formula for dinitrogen tetrafluoride?
N2F4What is the name of XeF4?
Xenon tetrafluorideWhich of the following is the correct name for N2O5?
Dinitrogen pentoxideWhat is the formula for carbon tetrahydride?
CH4What is the correct formula for the compound tetraphosphorus trisulfide?
P4S3What is the formula for phosphorus tribromide?
PBr3What is the formula of carbon tetraiodide?
P2S5What is the formula for dioxygen difluoride?
