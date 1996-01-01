Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the correct name for Cl2O7?
    Dichlorine heptoxide
  • What is the correct name for CO?
    Carbon monoxide
  • What is the formula for disulfur decafluoride?
    S2F10
  • Which of the following is the name of the molecule PCl3?
    Phosphorus trichloride
  • What is the name of the compound N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the formula for the compound nitrogen monoxide?
    NO
  • What is the formula for disulfur decafluoride?
    S2F10
  • The formula for laughing gas is N2O. What is the IUPAC name for N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name given to the covalent compound formed with one sulfur and two oxygens?
    Sulfur dioxide
  • What is the chemical formula for carbon tetrachloride?
    CCl4
  • What is the formula for ammonia?
    NH3
  • What is the formula for chlorine dioxide?
    ClO2
  • What is the name for NH3?
    Ammonia (nitrogen trihydride)
  • Which of the following is the best name for a compound made from nitrogen and oxygen? (N2O3)
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of NH3?
    Ammonia (nitrogen trihydride)
  • What is the formula for the compound sulfur hexachloride?
    SCl6
  • What is the correct formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
    SF6
  • Toluene is not soluble in water. Which of the following is most likely the formula of toluene?
    C7H8
  • What is the chemical formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula XeO3?
    Xenon trioxide
  • What is the formula for phosphorus triiodide?
    PI3
  • The compound nitrogen trifluoride would have what chemical formula?
    NF3
  • What is the chemical formula for nitrogen triiodide?
    NI3
  • What is the formula for carbon trihydride?
    CH3
  • What is the name for N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the formula for dinitrogen tetrafluoride?
    N2F4
  • What is the name of XeF4?
    Xenon tetrafluoride
  • Which of the following is the correct name for N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the formula for carbon tetrahydride?
    CH4
  • What is the correct formula for the compound tetraphosphorus trisulfide?
    P4S3
  • What is the formula for phosphorus tribromide?
    PBr3
  • What is the formula of carbon tetraiodide?
    CI4
  • What is the name of dinitrogen pentoxide?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the chemical formula for iodine trichloride?
    ICl3
  • What is the correct name for the compound N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the formula for diphosphorous pentasulfide?
    P2S5
  • What is the formula for dioxygen difluoride?
    O2F2
  • What is the formula for carbon tetrachloride?
    CCl4