Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3
  • Which of the following would you expect to form a molecular compound?
    Two nonmetals, such as nitrogen and oxygen
  • HFCs may be used to replace CFCs. Which compound is an HFC?
    Hydrofluorocarbons, such as CH2F2
  • Which of the following chemical formulas represents disulfur decafluoride?
    S2F10
  • What is the name of the molecular compound SO3?
    Sulfur trioxide
  • Which of the following is the correct name for the molecular compound NO2?
    Nitrogen dioxide
  • How many chlorine atoms are present in a molecule of xenon tetrachloride?
    Four
  • What is the correct name for SF6?
    Sulfur hexafluoride
  • What is the correct chemical formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
    SF6
  • What is the name of CO?
    Carbon monoxide
  • What is the formula for nitrogen triiodide?
    NI3
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula B2Cl4?
    Diboron tetrachloride
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula N2F4?
    Dinitrogen tetrafluoride
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula SO?
    Sulfur monoxide
  • What is the name for the compound N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the formula for dinitrogen trioxide?
    N2O3
  • Which is the formula for nitrogen trihydride?
    NH3
  • What is the formula for dinitrogen tetrafluoride?
    N2F4
  • What is the correct formula for iodine monochloride?
    ICl
  • What is the formula for silicon tetrachloride?
    SiCl4
  • What is the correct name for SiCl4?
    Silicon tetrachloride
  • What is the name of the covalent compound N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the name of this compound? NO2
    Nitrogen dioxide
  • What is the name of the covalent compound Cl2O?
    Dichlorine monoxide
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula SCl2?
    Sulfur dichloride
  • What is the name of the compound with the chemical formula COF3?
    Carbon trifluoride oxide
  • What is the formula for carbon tetrabromide?
    CBr4
  • C2H4O2 is what?
    Acetic acid (ethanoic acid)
  • Which of the following is the correct name for NO?
    Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)
  • What is the correct chemical formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3