Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3
Which of the following would you expect to form a molecular compound?
Two nonmetals, such as nitrogen and oxygen

HFCs may be used to replace CFCs. Which compound is an HFC?
Hydrofluorocarbons, such as CH2F2

Which of the following chemical formulas represents disulfur decafluoride?
S2F10

What is the name of the molecular compound SO3?
Sulfur trioxide

Which of the following is the correct name for the molecular compound NO2?
Nitrogen dioxide

How many chlorine atoms are present in a molecule of xenon tetrachloride?
FourWhat is the correct name for SF6?
SF6

What is the name of CO?
Carbon monoxide

What is the formula for nitrogen triiodide?
NI3

What is the name for the compound with the formula B2Cl4?
Diboron tetrachloride

What is the name of the compound with the formula N2F4?
Dinitrogen tetrafluoride

What is the name of the compound with the formula SO?
Sulfur monoxide

What is the name for the compound N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxide

What is the name of the compound with the formula N2O?
Dinitrogen monoxide

What is the formula for dinitrogen trioxide?
N2O3

Which is the formula for nitrogen trihydride?
NH3

What is the formula for dinitrogen tetrafluoride?
N2F4

What is the correct formula for iodine monochloride?
IClWhat is the formula for silicon tetrachloride?
Sulfur hexafluoride

What is the name of the covalent compound N2O5?
Dinitrogen pentoxide

What is the name of this compound? NO2
Nitrogen dioxide

What is the name of the covalent compound Cl2O?
Dichlorine monoxide

What is the name of the compound with the formula SCl2?
Nitrogen dioxide

What is the name of the compound with the chemical formula COF3?
Carbon trifluoride oxide

What is the formula for carbon tetrabromide?
CBr4What is the name of the compound N2O5?
Dinitrogen pentoxide

C2H4O2 is what?
Acetic acid (ethanoic acid)

Which of the following is the correct name for NO?
Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)What is the chemical formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
PCl3