Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following would you expect to form a molecular compound? Two nonmetals, such as nitrogen and oxygen

HFCs may be used to replace CFCs. Which compound is an HFC? Hydrofluorocarbons, such as CH2F2

Which of the following chemical formulas represents disulfur decafluoride? S2F10

What is the name of the molecular compound SO3? Sulfur trioxide

Which of the following is the correct name for the molecular compound NO2? Nitrogen dioxide

How many chlorine atoms are present in a molecule of xenon tetrachloride? Four