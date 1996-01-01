Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
    SF6
  • What is the formula for dinitrogen pentoxide?
    N2O5
  • What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3
  • What is the formula for xenon trioxide?
    XeO3
  • What is the chemical formula for water?
    H2O
  • Which is the correct name for the compound PCl5?
    Phosphorus pentachloride
  • What is the name for SiCl4?
    Silicon tetrachloride
  • Which is the formula for dinitrogen pentoxide?
    N2O5
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula O2F2?
    Dioxygen difluoride
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula IF7?
    Iodine heptafluoride
  • What is the formula for iodine trichloride?
    ICl3
  • What is the formula for nitrogen trifluoride?
    NF3
  • What is the formula for nitrogen trifluoride?
    NF3
  • What is the formula for dioxygen difluoride?
    O2F2
  • Which is the formula for diarsenic pentoxide?
    As2O5
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula SF6?
    Sulfur hexafluoride
  • What is the formula for boron trifluoride?
    BF3
  • Which of the following correctly names the compound N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the formula for xenon trioxide?
    XeO3
  • What is the name assigned to the molecular formula SF6?
    Sulfur hexafluoride
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula SF6?
    Sulfur hexafluoride
  • What is the correct formula for chlorine dioxide?
    ClO2
  • Which is most likely a covalent compound? NaCl, KCl, CuF2, CF4
    CF4
  • Which is the name for SO3? Silver oxide, trisulfur oxide, sulfur trioxide, silver trioxide
    Sulfur trioxide
  • Which is the formula for diarsenic pentoxide? Ar2O5, As5O2, As2O5, 2As5O
    As2O5
  • What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NO?
    Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)
  • What is the formula for carbon tetrachloride?
    CCl4
  • What is the formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
    SF6
  • What is the formula for xenon trioxide?
    XeO3
  • What is the correct name for N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • Which is the formula for nitrogen trihydride? NH3, N3H, 3NH, N3H3
    NH3
  • What is the name of the covalent compound CCl4?
    Carbon tetrachloride
  • Which is the IUPAC name for NO? Nitric oxide, binitrogen oxide, dinitrogen dioxide, nitrogen monoxide
    Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)
  • In the chemical formula for ammonia, what elements are present?
    Nitrogen and hydrogen
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula P2O5?
    Diphosphorus pentoxide
  • What is the name of the compound Br2S3?
    Dibromine trisulfide
  • Which is the formula for iodine tribromide? IBr, IB3, IBr3, I3Br
    IBr3
  • Tetraphosphorus decaiodide is represented by which formula?
    P4I10
  • What type of compound is P3N5?
    Molecular (covalent) compound