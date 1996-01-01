Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #4
What is the formula for sulfur hexafluoride?
SF6What is the formula for dinitrogen pentoxide?
N2O5What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
PCl3What is the formula for xenon trioxide?
XeO3What is the chemical formula for water?
H2OWhich is the correct name for the compound PCl5?
Phosphorus pentachlorideWhat is the name for SiCl4?
Silicon tetrachlorideWhich is the formula for dinitrogen pentoxide?
N2O5What is the name of the compound with the formula O2F2?
Dioxygen difluorideWhat is the name for the compound with the formula IF7?
Iodine heptafluorideWhat is the formula for iodine trichloride?
ICl3What is the formula for nitrogen trifluoride?
NF3What is the formula for dioxygen difluoride?
O2F2Which is the formula for diarsenic pentoxide?
As2O5What is the name for the compound with the formula SF6?
Sulfur hexafluorideWhat is the formula for boron trifluoride?
BF3Which of the following correctly names the compound N2O?
Dinitrogen monoxideWhat is the formula for xenon trioxide?
Sulfur hexafluorideWhat is the correct formula for chlorine dioxide?
ClO2Which is most likely a covalent compound? NaCl, KCl, CuF2, CF4
CF4Which is the name for SO3? Silver oxide, trisulfur oxide, sulfur trioxide, silver trioxide
Sulfur trioxideWhich is the formula for diarsenic pentoxide? Ar2O5, As5O2, As2O5, 2As5O
As2O5What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
PCl3What is the name of the compound with the formula NO?
Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)What is the formula for carbon tetrachloride?
XeO3What is the correct name for N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhich is the formula for nitrogen trihydride? NH3, N3H, 3NH, N3H3
NH3What is the name of the covalent compound CCl4?
Carbon tetrachlorideWhich is the IUPAC name for NO? Nitric oxide, binitrogen oxide, dinitrogen dioxide, nitrogen monoxide
Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)In the chemical formula for ammonia, what elements are present?
Nitrogen and hydrogenWhat is the name for the compound with the formula P2O5?
Diphosphorus pentoxideWhat is the name of the compound Br2S3?
Dibromine trisulfideWhich is the formula for iodine tribromide? IBr, IB3, IBr3, I3Br
IBr3Tetraphosphorus decaiodide is represented by which formula?
P4I10What type of compound is P3N5?
Molecular (covalent) compound