Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the formula for sulfur hexafluoride? SF6

What is the formula for dinitrogen pentoxide? N2O5

What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride? PCl3

What is the formula for xenon trioxide? XeO3

What is the chemical formula for water? H2O

Which is the correct name for the compound PCl5? Phosphorus pentachloride