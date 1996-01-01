Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

P2O5 is a covalent compound used to purify sugar. What is the name of this compound? Diphosphorus pentoxide

The IUPAC name for NF3 should have which of the following? Nitrogen trifluoride

What is the chemical formula for tetrasulfur pentoxide? S4O5

What is the name of the compound P4O10 that forms when elemental phosphorus is exposed to oxygen? Tetraphosphorus decoxide

Which of the following options should be classified as a molecular compound? I. CO, II. HBr, III. N2 CO and N2 (both are molecular compounds)

What is the formula for hexaboron monosilicide? B6Si