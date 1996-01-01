Skip to main content
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #5
  • P2O5 is a covalent compound used to purify sugar. What is the name of this compound?
    Diphosphorus pentoxide
  • The IUPAC name for NF3 should have which of the following?
    Nitrogen trifluoride
  • What is the chemical formula for tetrasulfur pentoxide?
    S4O5
  • What is the name of the compound P4O10 that forms when elemental phosphorus is exposed to oxygen?
    Tetraphosphorus decoxide
  • Which of the following options should be classified as a molecular compound? I. CO, II. HBr, III. N2
    CO and N2 (both are molecular compounds)
  • What is the formula for hexaboron monosilicide?
    B6Si
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula As2O5?
    Diarsenic pentoxide
  • What is the chemical name for the compound P3N5?
    Triphosphorus pentanitride
  • What ending is given for a compound that contains two elements and oxygen?
    The second element ends with 'ide'
  • What is the name of the compound Si5F7?
    Pentasilicon heptafluoride
  • Which of the following is the correct name for N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula CO2?
    Carbon dioxide
  • What is the correct name for OF2?
    Oxygen difluoride
  • What is the correct name for N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • Carbon reacts with chlorine to form CCl4. What is the name of this compound?
    Carbon tetrachloride
  • Is tetraphosphorus decasulfide ionic or molecular?
    Molecular (covalent)
  • Write the chemical formula for sulfur tetraiodide.
    SI4
  • Provide the correct IUPAC name for SO2.
    Sulfur dioxide
  • What is nitrogen trihydride?
    Ammonia (NH3)
  • Is sulfur trioxide ionic or covalent?
    Covalent (molecular)
  • When 1 carbon atom combines with 2 oxygen atoms, the resulting substance is called a(n)
    Carbon dioxide
  • What is the name of the molecular compound P2O3?
    Diphosphorus trioxide
  • What is the name of the covalent compound PCl5?
    Phosphorus pentachloride
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula S2F10?
    Disulfur decafluoride
  • What is the correct name for ClO2?
    Chlorine dioxide
  • What is the compound name for P4S3?
    Tetraphosphorus trisulfide
  • What is the formula for bromine pentachloride?
    BrCl5
  • Write the chemical formula for arsenic pentafluoride.
    AsF5
  • What is the compound name for P4O10?
    Tetraphosphorus decoxide
  • Write the chemical formula for tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.
    P4S6
  • Select the correct formula for sulfur hexafluoride.
    SF6
  • What is the formula for diphosphorus pentoxide?
    P2O5
  • What is the formula for xenon bromide chloride?
    XeBrCl
  • What is the AXMEN classification for phosphine (PH3)?
    AX3E (trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry)
  • What is the compound name for CCl4?
    Carbon tetrachloride