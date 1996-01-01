Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #5 Flashcards
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #5
P2O5 is a covalent compound used to purify sugar. What is the name of this compound?
Diphosphorus pentoxideThe IUPAC name for NF3 should have which of the following?
Nitrogen trifluorideWhat is the chemical formula for tetrasulfur pentoxide?
S4O5What is the name of the compound P4O10 that forms when elemental phosphorus is exposed to oxygen?
Tetraphosphorus decoxideWhich of the following options should be classified as a molecular compound? I. CO, II. HBr, III. N2
CO and N2 (both are molecular compounds)What is the formula for hexaboron monosilicide?
B6SiWhat is the name for the compound with the formula As2O5?
Diarsenic pentoxideWhat is the chemical name for the compound P3N5?
Triphosphorus pentanitrideWhat ending is given for a compound that contains two elements and oxygen?
The second element ends with 'ide'What is the name of the compound Si5F7?
Pentasilicon heptafluorideWhich of the following is the correct name for N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhat is the name for the compound with the formula CO2?
Carbon dioxideWhat is the correct name for OF2?
Oxygen difluorideWhat is the correct name for N2O5?
Dinitrogen pentoxideCarbon reacts with chlorine to form CCl4. What is the name of this compound?
Carbon tetrachlorideWhat is the name of the compound with the formula CO2?
Carbon dioxideIs tetraphosphorus decasulfide ionic or molecular?
Molecular (covalent)Write the chemical formula for sulfur tetraiodide.
SI4Provide the correct IUPAC name for SO2.
Sulfur dioxideWhat is nitrogen trihydride?
Ammonia (NH3)Is sulfur trioxide ionic or covalent?
Covalent (molecular)When 1 carbon atom combines with 2 oxygen atoms, the resulting substance is called a(n)
Carbon dioxideWhat is the name of the molecular compound P2O3?
Diphosphorus trioxideWhat is the name of the covalent compound PCl5?
Phosphorus pentachlorideWhat is the name of the compound with the formula S2F10?
Disulfur decafluorideWhat is the name of the compound with the formula P4O10?
Tetraphosphorus decoxideWhat is the correct name for ClO2?
Chlorine dioxideWhat is the compound name for P4S3?
Tetraphosphorus trisulfideWhat is the formula for bromine pentachloride?
BrCl5Write the chemical formula for arsenic pentafluoride.
AsF5Write the chemical formula for bromine pentachloride.
BrCl5What is the compound name for P4O10?
Tetraphosphorus decoxideWrite the chemical formula for tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.
P4S6Select the correct formula for sulfur hexafluoride.
SF6What is the formula for diphosphorus pentoxide?
P2O5What is the formula for xenon bromide chloride?
XeBrClWhat is the AXMEN classification for phosphine (PH3)?
AX3E (trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry)What is the compound name for CCl4?
Carbon tetrachloride