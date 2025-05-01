What is nuclear binding energy? Nuclear binding energy is the energy released when an isotope forms or the energy absorbed when it breaks apart.

What formula is used to calculate nuclear binding energy? The formula is E = m c^2, where E is energy, m is mass defect, and c is the speed of light.

What does a higher nuclear binding energy indicate about a nucleus? A higher nuclear binding energy means the nucleus is more stable.

What is the value of the speed of light used in the nuclear binding energy formula? The speed of light, c, is 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second.

In what units should the mass defect be when using the E = m c^2 formula? The mass defect should be in kilograms.

What are the typical units for nuclear binding energy? Nuclear binding energy is typically measured in joules, but can also be converted to kilojoules or Mega electron volts.